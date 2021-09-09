Larry Elder Venice Tour Ends With Egg Throwing Video

Larry Elder, a Republican running in the California recall election, was confronted on video by a protester wearing a gorilla mask who lobbed an egg in his direction during a tour of a Venice, California, homeless encampment.

The protester, who was not identified, then tried to strike a member of Elder’s entourage, who confronted the person after the egg tossing incident. One video shows Elder walking down the street with his entourage as people hurl insults at him and then an egg flies past. They walk a bit more and then stop and put him in a vehicle as people hurl expletives.

“Today I kicked off the Recall Express bus tour,” Elder wrote on Twitter. “Before we even left Los Angeles, my security detail was physically assaulted, shot with a pellet gun, and hit with projectiles. The intolerant left will not stop us. We will recall Gavin Newsom. We will save California.”

The Woman in a Gorilla Mask With Pink Hair Tossed an Egg, Video Shows

One video captures a woman in a gorilla mask with pink hair tossing an egg. It was posted by Spectrum News 1 journalist Kate Cagle, who wrote on Twitter, “Breaking: A flying egg narrowly missed the back of recall candidate @larryelder’s head after it was thrown by an activist wearing a gorilla mask in Venice. A scuffle broke out and the candidate was escorted into an SUV.”

Josh Haskell of ABC 7 shared the video on his Twitter page and wrote, “We were covering @larryelder in #Venice this morning when the Republican running for Governor encountered an angry crowd while touring a homeless encampment. Here’s our @ABC7 video of when an egg was thrown at Elder and his staff #CaliforniaRecallElection #larryelder.”

Here’s a video Haskell shared from another angle. “We got egged. Anyone through an egg?” someone says in the video.

According to CBS Los Angeles, Elder, who is a conservative talk show host, showed up in Venice just before noon on September 9, 2021. He was going to do a tour of a homeless camp, and a crowd soon emerged, CBS LA reported. That’s when the gorilla-wearing protester appeared.

The television station reported that Elder was spirited away quickly in a vehicle and that police say only that they are looking into the incident.

According to KTLA-TV, Elder spent only 12 minutes in Venice, where he went after casting his ballot.

“It kind of glanced his head,” a member of Elder’s team told the television station about the egg.

“He has no business down here,” Sarah Duke, a homeless woman, told The Los Angeles Times. “If you ain’t going to help us, move … on.”

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is facing a recall election on September 14. According to CNBC, voters will face two questions on the ballot – whether to recall Newsom, and if more than 50% say yes, who should take his place. There are 46 people running to replace Newsom. According to CNBC, Elder has emerged as the leading Republican on the ballot. He’s a Trump supporter who has raised more than $13 million, the television network reported.

Elder has a nationally syndicated radio show. You can read his biography here.

