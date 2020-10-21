WATCH: Little Girl Blows Out Her Sister’s Birthday Candles in Viral Video

A video of a little girl blowing out birthday candles on her sister’s cake at a party in Brazil has gone massively viral on social media. The 25-second clip has more than 30 million views since it was posted on October 19. The video was originally posted on Instagram by the girls’ family and blew up after it was re-posted on Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.

The viral video shows a little girl, identified by her family to Brazilian media outlet Hugo Gloss as Maria Eduarda standing happily behind her 3rd birthday cake and clapping as her family sings to her. As she starts to blow out her candles, her 6-year-old sister, named by Hugo Gloss as Maria Antonia, takes a deep breath in. She then jumps in front of her younger sister and blows out the candles on the cake.

The video shows the 6-year-old girl then returning to her spot behind her sister with a smug look on her face, shrugging her shoulders as Maria Eduarda stares her down. Maria Eduarda then suddenly grabs her sister by the hair, as her family shouts “no, no, no, no, no” and scream. She pulls her sister down to the ground before the birthday cake brawl is broken up, the video shows, and the 3-year-old birthday girl then starts to cry. Her sister recovers quickly and smirks toward the camera, leading Maria Eduarda to get in one last hair pull. But Maria Antonia doesn’t seem to be. too affected by her sister’s attack, as she smiles toward the camera while her sister cries at the end of the video.

The Girls’ Aunt Posted the Video on Social Media & Didn’t Expect it to Blow Up Like It Did

According to Hugo Gloss, the video was first posted on social media by the girls’ aunt, Gabriela Aureluk. She posted the Instagram video to show her family and friends and didn’t expect it to blow up on social media, she told the Brazilian news site. According to her Instagram profile, Aureluk is a civil engineer in Pato Branco, Brazil. She told Hugo Gloss she is the girls’ godmother. According to Aureluk, after she posted the video, her friend told her to unlock her Instagram account so she could share it with her friends. From there, it went viral.

Aureluk told Hugo Gloss the video was filmed at a party in Pato Branco on October 18. “Every year we film, we take pictures, there is always a party at home and yesterday was no different,” the aunt told Hugo Gloss in Portuguese. “Then I started shooting the congratulations and Maria Antonia was there with a frown, because she didn’t want to be singing congratulations to her sister, and Maria Eduarda was happy” to be the center of attention at her birthday.

The video was the biggest social media story in Brazil just one day after the party. Aureluk told Hugo Gloss, “I don’t even have Twitter, we’re a little scared. Instagram is booming, Facebook is booming, we don’t even know what to do. The mother is having a heart attack here.”

Their Family Started an Instagram Account With Photos & Videos of the Girls in More-Loving Moments, & Their Aunt Says ‘They Get Along Very Well’

The family started an Instagram account for the sisters, showing Maria Eduarda and Maria Antonia in happier and more loving times. They already have more than 50,000 followers.

Aureluk told Hugo Gloss her nieces get along well. She told the news site her family was upset at some of the criticism of the girls, but thinks when people learned the girls were sisters, that changed the story. “A sister fight is normal,” she said.

A Longer Video Shows Maria Eduarda Was Able to Blow Out Her Own Candles on Her Second Try

A longer version of the video posted on Instagram by Aureluk shows that Maria Eduarda was able to eventually blow out the candles herself. After her sister left the area, the family re-lit the candle on the and the smiling and laughing birthday girl blew it out to cheers.

Aureluk told Hugo Gloss that after the moment caught on video, Maria Antonia went inside to cry, apparently embarrassed by the incident. “And Maria Eduarda was happy and blew out the. candle,” she said. “Then we calmed Maria Antonia and she even went there, helped her sister cut the cake. It’s that relationship of sisters. One hour they are slapping, another. time they are hugging.”

