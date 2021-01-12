WATCH: A Video of a Man Crying at the Airport Has Gone Viral

A video of a man crying at the airport when he is told he’s not allowed to fly has gone viral.

“I love every single one of you, but this is what they do to us,” the man says in the video.

“They kicked me off the plane, they called me a f***ing terrorist and they wanna f***ing ruin my life.”

A woman tells him, “Sir, please calm down. I was kicked off of Delta earlier.”

The burly man is carrying a backpack. The TikTok video has had more than 20 million views since it was posted on Twitter on January 10. People weren’t terribly sympathetic to the crying man, though.

Here’s the video:

Here’s what you need to know:

The Circumstances Behind the Video Are Not Clear

Some people speculated on social media that the man was kicked off the plane because of the Capitol riots. However, that’s not proven. Others speculated it related to masks. That’s also not proven.

The original TikTok video, though, did say that the man was kicked off a plane for not wearing a mask. “Homeboy had a full toddler level meltdown bc he was told to wear a mask,” that caption read.

Many people made fun of the man’s expense on social media. Here are some of the responses.

People mocked the crying man on social media. “You seen the one of the big tough man crying like a baby at the airport when he finds out he’s on a no-fly list! It’s delicious,” wrote one. “There is a video of a man screaming and crying at an airport because he has been put on a no fly list. ‘They called me a terrorist.’ I do love Karma,” wrote another.

“Seeing that man baby crying in the airport absolutely confirms, the US needs to throw the book at these terrorists,” wrote another man. One man was merely baffled. “I have no idea what this is. A man is crying at the airport? Are you sure this is for real?” he wrote.

Some Want Capitol Rioters Put on the No Fly List

You seen the one of the big tough man crying like a baby at the airport when he finds out he’s on a no-fly list! It’s delicious pic.twitter.com/td1GkJfA3o — iconoclast (@iconoclastbear) January 11, 2021

Although there’s no evidence the man was a Capitol rioter, officials are getting tougher about behavior on planes.

In the wake of the Capitol riots, the Federal Aviation Administration tweeted this warning, “Federal law prohibits you from physically assaulting or threatening to physically assault the crew, and anyone else, on an aircraft. You could be subject to fines of up to $35K and imprisonment for such conduct.”

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., is arguing that Capitol rioters should be placed on the no-flight list.

“Given the heinous domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol yesterday, I am urging the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to use their authorities to add the names of all identified individuals involved in the attack to the federal No Fly List and keep them off planes,” he said, according to USA Today. “This should include all individuals identified as having entered the Capitol building – an intrusion which threatened the safety of Members of Congress and staff and served as an attack on our Nation.”

READ NEXT: The Life & Death of Brian Sicknick