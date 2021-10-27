How to Watch Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Live Stream in US

The Toronto Maple Leafs (2-4-1) and Chicago Blackhawks (0-5-1) look to start getting their seasons on track Wednesday night.

In the United States, the game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Chicago in the Blackhawks market, and it will stream live on ESPN+ for everyone else in the US.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks in the US, which your options depending on where you live:

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Preview

Things haven’t gone as planned for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks this season.

Toronto opened the season with a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 13 but have won only once since. With anemic goal scoring, the Leafs come into Wednesday’s game with a four-game losing streak. The team mustered six goals in those four games.

Fortunately for the Leafs, the Blackhawks haven’t held a team under four goals in a game this season. The Blackhawks haven’t one a game yet and only took one opponent to overtime but fell in a shootout to New Jersey on Oct. 15.

“It’s a horrible feeling,” Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews said per NBC Sports Chicago’s Charlie Roumeliotis. “I don’t think there are many guys who have been through anything like this before, especially to start a season.”

Blackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury hasn’t looked how he did in Vegas with an 0-4-0 record, an .839 save percentage, and 5.75 goals against average. Fellow goalie Kevin Lankinen has a 0-1-1 mark with a 2.91 goals against average and an .885 save percentage.

Fleury and Lankinen also don’t have the offensive support behind them. Right wing Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks offense with five points on a goal and four assists. Defenseman Seth Jones has four assists. After Kane and Jones, no one else has more than three points this season.

Jones won’t point the finger amid the early-season misery, especially at head coach Jeremy Colliton.

“100 percent the team has faith in Jeremy,” Seth Jones said per Roumeliotis. “I’ve been here a short time, but his message has been great for us. What it really comes down to, there’s only so much a coach can do. He’s not going to lace them up for you.”

“At the end of the day, this isn’t a coaching problem,” Jones added. “This is a locker-room thing. This is the players on the ice playing the game. We all have to find a way to get on the same page and have a common goal on how we want to play and what our identity is.”

Toronto has its own issues. Only three Leafs skaters have four or more points in seven games.

Center William Nylander leads the Leafs in scoring with five points on two goals and three assists. Jason Spezza and Michael Bunting each have four points. Spezza, who leads the team in goals with three, believes they can turn things around.

“I think for every team that hasn’t won, there is a fragile aspect to them. That word has been used by a lot of people, but I don’t think we’re a fragile group,” Spezza said per The Hockey News’ David Alter. “But I think we’re a group that is still trying to find their consistency and find our way. We know what a good game feels like; we just haven’t been able to do it here recently.”

Toronto and Chicago both want that “good game feeling” on Wendesday.