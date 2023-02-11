Giants’ DC Coming Back “Biggest Moment of the Offseason”

While the New York Giants didn’t add a coach to the staff or a new player to their roster, they received the best news of the offseason as the team looks to 2023.

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, “Wink Martindale returning might go down as one of the biggest moments of this Giants offseason.”

Wink Martindale returning might go down as one of the biggest moments of this #Giants offseason. pic.twitter.com/3SCYfYiA8u — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 11, 2023

Martindale, 59, was in consideration for the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job after making it through a second round of interviews. The Colts are expected to make their decision after the Super Bowl but let other candidates know they were no longer being considered for the position ahead of time.

Among Martindale, other candidates that are no longer in the running are Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

Martindale’s Return Brings Back Consistency On Defense

Martindale has coached in the NFL since 2004, getting his first opportunity with the Oakland Raiders. He has six seasons as a defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and the New York Giants.

“Wink” Martindale made a name for himself in Baltimore with the Ravens, where he coached for 12 years. According to the Giants team website, In Martindale’s first three seasons as coordinator (2018-20), Baltimore permitted both the league’s fewest points (18.2 a game) and total yards per game (307.8) and was tied for the league lead with 12 defensive touchdowns. In those three years, Baltimore led the league in number of players to record a sack (33) and second-half points allowed (401), while ranking No. 2 in both fourth-down stops (41) and opponent QB rating (81.9).

Once Martindale was let go from Baltimore, head coach Brian Daboll saw the value in adding someone with his experience and knowledge of the game to his coaching staff.

Brian Daboll on the hiring of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale: "Wink is a very good communicator, has a good personality, is energetic and very passionate about the way his defense needs to play. Another good teammate." — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) February 11, 2022

From day one, Martindale was passionate about working with players on the roster like defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence who he called “one of my most favorite players I’ve been around in my life.”

Martindale’s defense played a pivotal role in winning against the Minnesota Vikings and stopping their offense in the Wild Card matchup. Martindale’s unit held running back Dalvin Cook to 60 yards rushing and Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson to 47 yards receiving. According to Football Outsiders, the Giants defense was ranked 5th in defensive DVOA among all the teams that played Wild Card weekend.

Having Martindale back and calling the defense is a big step in the right direction toward the Giants developing their roster and making it back to the playoffs.

OC Mike Kafka’s Return Still In Question

The Indianapolis Colts are not the only ones who have interviewed Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for a head coaching position. Kafka remains a finalist for the job in Arizona with the Cardinals, with a final answer coming after the Super Bowl, similar to the Colts’ timeline.

The blend of Kafka’s offense with Daboll’s helped quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley have career seasons. Look no further than Jones’ performance against the Vikings in the playoffs.

Kafka is highly regarded as a great coach and offensive mind. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke about his former position coach during Super Bowl week and how Kafka has helped him grow as an NFL quarterback.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes would write a letter of rec for Mike Kafka, the former KC quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator who is a finalist for the Cardinals' head-coaching job after a season as OC for the Giants. pic.twitter.com/HRjN2Nx6Hv — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) February 7, 2023

The Giants should know by next week if they need to look for a new offensive coordinator, but they are hoping, just like Martindale, to return to the Big Apple.