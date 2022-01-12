Mecum 2022 Kissimmee Live Stream: How to Watch Auction Online

The 2022 Mecum Auto Auction season kicks off Wednesday, January 12 in Kissimmee, Florida.

Coverage of the Kissimmee auction will be televised on MotorTrend Network from Wednesday through Saturday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET each day (with replays airing after that). But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Kissimmee Mecum Auto Auction online:

You can watch a live stream of MotorTrend Network and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2022 Kissimmee Mecum Auto Auction live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later.

You can watch a live stream of MotorTrend Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Kissimmee Mecum Auto Auction live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of MotorTrend Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 Kissimmee Mecum Auto Auction live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of MotorTrend Network and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Kissimmee Mecum Auto Auction live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” MotorTrend Network is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Kissimmee Mecum Auto Auction live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

Mecum Auto Auctions are nothing new but the MotorTrend Network and MotorTrend Plus are now bringing all the auction action to TV.

“Enter a world where the cars are the stars,” teases the MotorTrend press release.

It continues:

Charismatic auction king Dana Mecum calls the shots as car aficionados compete for the best on the lot. Whether it’s the chant of the auctioneer calling the bids or the frenzied ring men working the crowd, this live-broadcast series draws viewers in with its compelling look at the excitement and energy of car auction action.

The agreement between Mecum Auctions and MotorTrend was inked in late 2021. Under the agreement, “MotorTrend will broadcast and stream more than 160 hours of live coverage across 10 Mecum Auctions including Kissimmee, Fla., Glendale, Ariz., Indianapolis, Harrisburg, Pa., Monterey, Calif., Dallas, Chicago, Las Vegas (autos and motorcycles), and Tulsa, Okla.,” according to the press release.

“Mecum is the leading automotive auction company in the world with the most extraordinary variety of vehicles,” said Alex Wellen, global president and general manager, MotorTrend Group, in a statement. “Car fans everywhere will be able to watch all Mecum Auctions on MotorTrend’s subscription streaming service anytime, anywhere and on MotorTrend TV, but that’s only the beginning: Together with Mecum, we will channel our collective fans’ passions with the launch of a wide range of interactive, personal experiences across all of our digital platforms.”

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with the MotorTrend Group, the world’s most expansive and prominent automotive media company,” said Dave Magers, CEO, Mecum Auctions. “This is not simply a new TV programming deal, this is a strategic media partnership between Mecum and MotorTrend coming together to create engaging new experiences for automotive enthusiasts across the entire media landscape. We are very excited to be working with Alex Wellen and the entire MotorTrend team on many future opportunities.”

The 2022 Mecum Auctions on MotorTrend schedule is as follows:

January 12 – 15

Kissimmee, Fla.

January 28 – 29

Las Vegas (Motorcycles)

March 18 – 19

Glendale, Ariz.

April 1 – 2

Houston, Texas

May 18 – 21

Indianapolis, Ind.

June 10 – 11

Tulsa, Okla.

July 28 – 30

Harrisburg, Pa.

August 19 – 20

Monterey, Calif.

September 8 – 10

Dallas

October 14 – 15

Chicago

November 11 – 12

Las Vegas

MotorTrend and MotorTrend Plus are one of the only channels and streaming services dedicated entirely to the world of automobiles. They offer new episodes of “Top Gear America,” all the classic “Top Gear” episodes, “NASCAR 2020: under Pressure,” “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew,” “Motor Mythbusters,” “Speed Racer,” “Wheeler Dealers,” “Roadkill,” “Bitchin’ Rides,” “Iron Resurrection,” “Texas Metal” and more.

The 2022 Mecum Auto Auctions in Kissimmee, Florida starts at noon Eastern and Pacific times on the MotorTrend Network.