Metairie Shooting: 3 People Dead at Jefferson Gun Outlet: Police

Three people, including the gunman, have died in a shooting in Metairie, Louisiana in Jefferson Parish at the Jefferson Gun Outlet, the sheriff said.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says the shooting scene, in the 6700 block of Airline Drive, remains active. WGNO reported the shooting occurred near Taco Bell and the Jefferson Gun Outlet at 6719 Airline Drive.

Officials Said A Man Fired Shots After Getting Into an Argument With a Clerk at Jefferson Gun Outlet

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said deputies were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to the Jefferson Gun Outlet for a report of a shooting. There, they found “several victims” with gunshot wounds. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and two additional victims were injured and transported to a local hospital. The hospitalized victims are in stable condition.

Lopinto said the suspect is one of the people who died.

“At this time, it appears a suspect shot two victims inside the location, then was engaged and shot outside the location by multiple other individuals,” Lopinto said. “The suspect is one of the deceased on the scene.”

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JSPO) told WDSU that a man entered the Jefferson Gun Outlet with a loaded gun that was not holstered. He got into an argument with a clerk, who said he could not have a loaded gun until he was within the range. At least two customers on the range confronted the man, and shots were fired, police said. The man was shot and fired back at the two customers, who were also injured.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office told WDSU that some “innocent bystanders” had been shot. There was no immediate word on their conditions.