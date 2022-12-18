Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG, Oregon Doctor: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG, is an Oregon doctor who was accused by Twitter page Libs of TikTok of threatening to send animal excrement to the account’s owner.

On her own Twitter page, after Libs of TikTok’s founder Chaya Raichik shared her tweets, Quinn called the tweets a “rude and harmless rant.”

Quinn’s Twitter page describes her as “Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG.”

Libs of TikTok is a controversial page that posts content that is critical about drag shows, transgender issues, teachers, gender-related surgeries, and other LGBTQ-related issues, especially as they relate to children and teaching them about transgender and gender identity in schools. The posts often focus on the teachers and others in videos of their own.

“Oregon doctor calls for people to doxx me so she can mail me ‘animal sh**.’ She also wishes for people to ‘target’ me so I’m afraid to leave my house,” Libs of TikTok tweeted. Raichik has worked as a Brooklyn, New York, real estate agent. Libs of TikTok has more than 1.7 million followers on Twitter.

Okay now I’m just cracking myself up pic.twitter.com/HRwY9rKh0X — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) November 22, 2022

Quinn shared a tweet she said was from Twitter support saying that her tweets did not violate Twitter’s policies.

Hahahahahahaha hahahahahaha please please continue to waste your time pic.twitter.com/ay6GhmVrK0 — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) December 18, 2022

Some people called for her to be banned from Twitter.

Is anybody should be permanently banned, Michele Quinn should. She made specific threats and stated her desire for harm to come to you. https://t.co/yDtb2OI0Z5 — richard moore (@wrykkem) December 18, 2022

1. The Tweets Say the Writer Will Send ‘Boxes of Animal S***’ to the Libs of TikTok Founder

Oregon doctor calls for people to doxx me so she can mail me “animal shit.” She also wishes for people to “target” me so I’m afraid to leave my house. pic.twitter.com/9uVdzrQvmq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 18, 2022

Raichik, who runs Libs of TikTok, shared tweets she said were from Quinn’s Twitter account that said she would send Raichik animal excrement every day until she deletes her account.

“If anyone finds out Chaya Raichik’s address please DM me because I’ll send her one of those boxes of animal sh*t every d*** day until she takes down that Libs of TikTok account,” the tweets say.

“An LGBTQ club is a place I can imagine my daughter might sometime find joy and that woman would outright laugh if my child got slaughtered by some bigot with gun. Really a daily box of sh*t is too kind.”

The page continues: “I wish she felt targeted. I wish she was afraid to leave her house. I wish she felt a small fraction of the hate she spews out directed back at her. What she’s doing is actually evil and she deserves a whopping dose of karma.”

Quinn’s tweets did not deter Raichik from continuing to tweet.

On December 18, 2022, Libs of TikTok tweeted another video of a teacher, writing, “Queer teacher says ‘they’ need to be out as non-binary in the classroom otherwise students might feel unsafe.”

2. Quinn Called Her Tweets ‘a Month-Old Rude But Harmless Rant’ & Began Sharing Tweets of DMs She Received

On December 18, 2022, Quinn responded to Libs of TikTok’s tweets, writing:

Here’s someone who regularly tweets out assasination coordinates to drag events to her 1.6 M followers getting her undies in a twist over a month-old rude but harmless rant about her by my small account after the Club Q shooting. Must be a slow day targeting the LGBTQ community

Oh my goodness look at all these charmers sliding into my DMs. Such original threats and colorful language pic.twitter.com/V8KMwxcoWk — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) December 18, 2022

The original tweets were written on November 20, 2022.

She wrote after Libs of TikTok retweeted screenshots of the November tweets: “To the Libs of TikTok fans who piled on my post about Chaya Raichik, I have a few things to say, she is not simply reposting videos with no agenda. I don’t believe any of you are that naive. That is merely a talking point that you’ve all been fed and you’re obediently regurgitating it verbatim.”

Quinn continued, “She isn’t posting cute cat videos. She is choosing what she posts to target specific groups of people. She is the ringmaster of the hate circus. As someone tweeted she is the highlighter, not the pens. But the highlighter is showing the pens what to edit. She is directing attention towards targeted groups.”

She added: “After the shooting in Colorado Springs, she posted information about another drag event in Colorado. That is no innocent coincidence. That is drawing a target on the same group of people who literally were just murdered in a hate crime. Where is the outrage directed at members of the church who have ACTUALLY sexually abused children? Nobody who points a finger at someone and calls them a groomer cares who the real groomers are.”

The tweet thread continues here.

3. Quinn Is an ‘Abortion Provider’ & OB-GYN

Let me tell you it is *actually* harmful to my transgender daughter to know that people who feel this way exist. Spare me the crocodile tears of manufactured outrage motivated by hate pic.twitter.com/jlwqKioMDp — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) December 17, 2022

On her Twitter page, Quinn wrote that she was an “Ob-Gyn, abortion provider, minimally-invasive gynecologic surgeon, refugee from academic medicine, I bleed Duke blue, #TRANSparent 🏳️‍⚧️ 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏾 she/her.”

Recent tweets dealt with Christmas and other topics. “I know I’m an Oregonian but I have less than zero interest in traipsing out into the wilderness to cut down my own Charlie Brown Christmas tree with a f***ing handsaw,” she wrote.

She also shared pictures of her tattoo.

3. Quinn Has Written That Criticism of Schools Teaching Kids About Transgender Issues Is ‘Harmful to My Transgender Daughter’

You guys. I’m getting a tattoo and I looooovvvee her pic.twitter.com/6102OJzgur — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) December 9, 2022

Quin wrote on Twitter that she has a transgender daughter.

“Let me tell you it is *actually* harmful to my transgender daughter to know that people who feel this way exist. Spare me the crocodile tears of manufactured outrage motivated by hate,” she wrote with a tweet of a news article about a couple being angry that their daughter was taught about transgender identity at school.

Let me tell you it is *actually* harmful to my transgender daughter to know that people who feel this way exist. Spare me the crocodile tears of manufactured outrage motivated by hate pic.twitter.com/jlwqKioMDp — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) December 17, 2022

Before Elon Musk took over, Raichik’s account was suspended numerous times. In part, she focuses on schools teaching about transgender issues as well as drag shows allowing children to attend.

Quinn’s bio says, “Outside of work, Dr. Quinn enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling, crime novels, spending time outdoors and knitting.”

4. Quinn Wrote That Life’s ‘Ups & Downs’ Made Her ‘a Better Doctor’ & Said She Treats Patients ‘Without Judgement’

Good morning Twitter! Be jealous pic.twitter.com/PKTch80AIc — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) December 2, 2022

Quinn practices at Women’s Healthcare Associates, LLC, in Oregon City, Oregon. She is affiliated with Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center and had residencies in OB/GYN at Duke University Medical Center, 2008, and in Radiology, University of North Carolina Hospital, 2005.

According to Health Grades, “Dr. Michele Quinn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oregon City, OR and has over 13 years of experience in the medical field. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine in 2009. They are affiliated with Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.”

I got one for my office with my CME money pic.twitter.com/nEetKu5MMv — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) November 19, 2022

She is 51 years old. Her patient bio reads:

I didn’t go straight from college to medical school to residency and I didn’t know until late in college that I had an interest in medicine. I worked a bunch of different jobs – some were good, some weren’t, my husband was in the military and went to war, I smoked and I quit (it wasn’t easy), my mom had breast cancer, I had a baby, life happened with its ups and downs. All of those experiences that make life messy make me a better doctor. I may not share the same experiences with a patient, but I can empathize with her and offer a sympathetic ear without judgement. For each patient, I ask myself: What can I do for her on her terms, to be a little healthier, to be happier, to worry less? What can I do to support her? Life is hard. The best part of my job is when I make a patient’s life easier.

Some of her tweets are sexualized jokes and pictures of the outdoors. After Elon Musk tweeted out a picture of his bedside table, she tweeted out what she said was hers, including sex toys.

5. People Are Leaving Negative Reviews for Quinn Online But Some Older Ones Were Positive

Saw a postop patient for whom I hid an incision in her tattoo and you seriously can not see it. It’s the little things sometimes. I feel like a magician pic.twitter.com/PsAPBnKyat — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) November 29, 2022

Some older reviews for Quinn are positive. “I can’t say enough great things about Dr. Quinn. She is an amazing Dr, very compassionate, and easy going. Goes the extra mile for her patients. I just love her!” read one in 2018.

A patient wrote in 2016, “I can’t say enough great things about Dr. Quinn. She is an amazing Dr, very compassionate, and easy going. Goes the extra mile for her patients. I just love her!”

However, since the Libs of TikTok tweet, people have started writing negative reviews. “Obviously unhinged. Calling for violence and disgusting retribution against people she disagrees with on Completely unprofessional, anyone calling themselves a doctor and acting this way should lose their license,” wrote one man.