Georgia vs Michigan Orange Bowl Live Stream: How to Watch Online

A spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship is at stake when the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) take on the No 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-1) in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 31.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Georgia vs Michigan online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Georgia vs Michigan Preview

The Wolverines made their way to the semis in convincing fashion, finally beating rival Ohio State for the first time in head coach Jim Harbaugh’s tenure, 42-27, before thumping a very good Iowa Hawkeyes team, 42-3, a week later.

The Wolverines averaged 37.7 points a game on offense while surrendering 16.1 points a game on defense this season, and they’ll be going up against a Georgia team that has scored 39.4 points a game while featuring one of the stingiest defenses in the nation, allowing just 9.5 points a game to opposing offenses.

Harbaugh knows his team is about to face one of the most difficult tests of the season. “Physical, rugged team in the lines. Skilled players, smart players,” Harbaugh said about the Bulldogs, adding:

“You don’t know the schemes, you don’t know what they’re trying to accomplish really when you’re watching it on TV but it jumps out to you pretty quick that there’s not a lot of mental error, there’s not a lot of people going the wrong way or doing things you wouldn’t want your players doing if you’re a coach. So, all those things and other things are the first things that jump out at you. To me, anyway.”

On the other side, Georgia is coming off its only loss of the season, falling to Alabama, 41-24, on December 4. The Bulldogs are led on offense by QB Stetson Bennett, and he’ll face a tough test against Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, a Heisman candidate and likely top pick of the 2022 draft. Bennett threw for 2,325 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season, but he struggled against the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game, throwing two picks, but Smart says he’s confident his o-line will do its job against Hutchinson and company.

”Our offensive line embraces challenges like this,” Smart said this week. “They want these opportunities. It’s what you come to college to go play against is the best in the country, whether that’s the best in the country at run defense or best in the country at rushing the passer. You want to play against the best. You want to be measured against the best, and that’s what the playoffs allow you to do.”

The Bulldogs are 4-2 in bowl games under Smart, while the Wolverines are 1-4 in bowl appearances under Harbaugh.