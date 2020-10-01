Mnuchin Confirms Second Round of Stimulus Checks: ‘If There Is a Deal There Will Be Direct Payments’

On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin confirmed that the dream of a second round of stimulus checks isn’t dead. During an interview with Fox Business, he said he’d reached a “deal” with Democratic leaders on the topic of direct payments. “We have reached an agreement that if there is a deal there will be direct payments,” he said. Of course, that leaves a very important caveat: a deal needs to be reached in order for these payments to exist at all.

Mnuchin and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi met for the first time in almost two months on Wednesday, The Hill reports. They had a 90-minute meeting in Pelosi’s office. In a statement after that meeting, Pelosi said, “Secretary Mnuchin and I had an extensive conversation and we found areas where we are seeking further clarification. Our conversations will continue.”

The House was set to vote on a $2 trillion stimulus proposal later that evening, but Democratic leadership pushed the vote until later this week in the hopes that Pelosi and Mnuchin can continue to iron out details.

Here’s what you need to know:

On Wednesday Mnuchin Told Reporters He & Pelosi Have Made ‘A Lot of Progress’

It’s been a lengthy summer of almost-compromises and failed negotiations for stimulus packages, but both Mnuchin and Pelosi appeared hopeful at the prospects of a deal after their meeting on Wednesday. Per NBC News, Mnuchin told reporters that they’d made “a lot of progress over the last few days,” and also said, “We still don’t have an agreement, but we have more work to do. And we’re going to see where we end up.”

According to CNBC, Mnuchin said the White House had reached alignment with House Democrats on issues like direct payments, small business loans, and airline aid. However, they still don’t align on issues like state and local government aid and liability protections for businesses, the news network reports.

Mnuchin and Pelosi are set to have another meeting today, and will likely give an update on how the talks are going by the end of the week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Is Less Optimistic About Reaching a Compromise With Democrats in Congress

Though Mnuchin and Pelosi have indicated to reporters there is reason to be optimistic about the odds of another stimulus package making it through Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has done the opposite. On Wednesday, when asked by reporters about the chances of reaching a deal, he said, “I think it’s safe to say we’re far apart. We are very, very far apart.”