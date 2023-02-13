MSU Shooting Suspect Photos Released by Police

Michigan State University police released two surveillance photo images of the man they say is the suspect responsible for shootings on campus on February 13, 2013.

They did not release his name. The photos show the man entering a doorway and wearing a jean jacket, red shoes, a mask, and a baseball cap.

SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. pic.twitter.com/9blppnX5U3 — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Scanner audio indicated that a person matching the suspect’s description shot himself as police approached.

Moment when suspect was contacted by police and subsequently shot himself after a near 4 hour shooting spree at Michigan State.#MSU #michiganstateuniversity #michiganstate #ActiveShooter pic.twitter.com/YX91Pz10O5 — Clown Eat Clown World 🤡 🌎 (@clowneatclown) February 14, 2023

“UPDATE: There are 3 confirmed fatalities. This is in addition to the 5 victims who have been transported to the hospital,” MSU Police and Public Safety tweeted.

The suspect is at large, Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said in a news conference late on Monday night. He said authorities would hold another press conference at midnight on the east coast. That was before the scanner reports that the suspect shot himself, however.

Rozman confirmed that at least five victims were taken to the hospital after two shootings on campus, both involving the same suspect.

Here’s what you need to know:

MSU Police Say Shootings Were Reported at Berkey Hall & the Student Union

Rozman said in the news conference that police received calls about shootings at two locations, Berkey Hall and then the student union.

He said the first calls came in at 8:18 p.m., and police responded within minutes to tend victims and search for the suspect.

According to Rozman, police found “several victims of a shooting.” Some victims have life-threatening wounds, according to Rozman.

“Initial information is that the suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, wearing red shoes, a jean jacket and a ball cap,” Rozman said in the news conference.

The Suspect Was last Seen Leaving the Student Union, Police Say

According to Rozman, the suspect left the student union on foot and disappeared.

The initial scanner audio gave additional details, although early reports can sometimes be wrong. The dispatch audio indicated that officers found victims in two different classrooms.

Officers said in the audio that people were trying to escape out a window and had barricaded themselves in rooms. They said the suspect was seen in a hallway and then was headed toward the union. Dispatchers said the suspect was wearing a blue mask and carrying a handgun. The motive is not clear.

#BREAKING MSU Active Shooting:

– At least 1 dead, multiple injured, after shooting at Michigan State University campus in East Lansing

– Shooter is wearing a mask and is at large

– Multiple shooting scenes on campus

– FBI and ATF responding pic.twitter.com/ckiZQdcVS6 — Fast News Network (@fastnewsnet) February 14, 2023

Video emerged that showed people screaming and running down a sidewalk with armed officers rushing in the opposite direction. The video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter.

An MSU alert shared on the university’s website read: “MSU Police report shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus. Secure-in-Place immediately. Run, Hide, Fight. Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely. Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option.”

