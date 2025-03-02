Hi, Subscriber

NASCAR at COTA – What to Know

Connor Zilisch
Getty
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 01: Connor Zilisch, driver of the #87 Red Bull Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 01, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The race is the fifth Cup Series event at the track and the third race of the 2025 season. Here’s what you need to know before Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

23XI Racing paces the field

Ninety-five laps will decide Sunday’s race, but 23XI Racing made a statement during Saturday’s qualifying session. Tyler Reddick – who won at COTA in 2023 – won the pole, while Bubba Wallace qualified second. 23XI has traditionally been quick at road courses, but it’s an excellent sign that Wallace – traditionally an average road racer – had so much pace.

Trackhouse looks to make a statement

Trackhouse Racing will start Sunday’s race with the spotlight firmly on them. All four Trackhouse cars will start inside the top-14, with Daniel Suarez leading the team in fifth. Road course ace Shane van Gisbergen will start sixth, with 2022 COTA winner Ross Chastain starting ninth. The biggest storyline within the team and of the weekend is the team’s fourth entry: Connor Zilisch, who won the Xfinity Series race at COTA on Saturday. The 18-year-old phenom enters Sunday as one of the most hyped prospects in recent NASCAR history, and he’ll have a chance to turn millions of heads on Sunday.

How does Hocevar respond after controversial race at Atlanta?

Carson Hocevar’s runner-up finish at Atlanta on Feb. 23 was a major storyline, but not necessarily for the right reason. The second-year driver ruffled plenty of feathers en route to his career-best finish, but the outside noise surrounding Hocevar didn’t seem to affect him in Saturday’s qualifying session. Hocevar shot to the top of the board early in qualifying and ended up fourth on the speed chart when the session ended. Keep an eye on him as a dark horse on Sunday.

How does Hendrick stack up?

Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron is the defending winner at COTA, and HMS has an excellent shot to add another COTA win on Sunday. Chase Elliott (third) and Kyle Larson (seventh) will both start inside the top-10, while William Byron (15th) and Alex Bowman (21st) will have a bit more work to do to find their way into victory lane. All four HMS drivers are either road course aces or historically good at COTA, which bodes well for the powerhouse organization on Sunday.

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix schedule:

Sunday, March 2

Pre-Race Coverage: 2:30 p.m. ET, PRN

NASCAR Raceday: 2:30 p.m. ET, FOX

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting lineup:

  1. Tyler Reddick
  2. Bubba Wallace
  3. Chase Elliott
  4. Carson Hocevar
  5. Daniel Suarez
  6. Shane van Gisbergen
  7. Kyle Larson
  8. Kyle Busch
  9. Ross Chastain
  10. Todd Gilliland
  11. Denny Hamlin
  12. AJ Allmendinger
  13. Ty Gibbs
  14. Connor Zilisch
  15. William Byron
  16. Michael McDowell
  17. Noah Gragson
  18. Chase Briscoe
  19. Christopher Bell
  20. Zane Smith
  21. Alex Bowman
  22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  23. Joey Logano
  24. Chris Buescher
  25. Ryan Blaney
  26. Brad Keselowski
  27. Austin Dillon
  28. Ryan Preece
  29. Justin Haley
  30. Cole Custer
  31. Riley Herbst
  32. Erik Jones
  33. John Hunter Nemechek
  34. Ty Dillon
  35. Josh Berry
  36. Austin Cindric
  37. Cody Ware

