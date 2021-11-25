National Dog Show 2021 Streaming: How to Watch Online

The 2021 National Dog Show airs Thursday, November 25 immediately following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It will be broadcast at Noon in all time zones on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 National Dog Show online:

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 National Dog Show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with NBC, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 National Dog Show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2021 National Dog Show live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 National Dog Show live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

National Dog Show 2021 Preview





It is time to celebrate 20 years of the National Dog Show with the 2021 contest, a “celebration of canine competition and companionship,” according to the NBC press release. A total of 209 breeds identified by the American Kennel Club will compete for the title of Best In Show during the Turkey Day tradition hosted by actor John O’Hurley and American Kennel Club-licensed judge David Frei. Joining the as always is Mary Carillo reporting from backstage and inside the show ring. This team has co-hosted the event since its first TV broadcast in 2002.

“It is extraordinary how this TV special has become an annual television-watching tradition for American families,” stated O’Hurley, who has written three books about the dogs in his life since the show’s 2002 debut. “Dogs more than ever have become a part of people’s lives and the show reminds us of how great they are and how easy it is for them to make us smile.”

According to NBC Sports, the competition works as follows:

In the first round of the National Dog Show, dogs of the same breed will compete against each other based on how the dog fits the breed standards. The winner, named “Best in Breed,” will represent their breed at the next level: the group. The American Kennel Club categorizes every breed into seven groups (sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting and herding). At the group level, dogs are not judged against each other, but rather against how well they fit their breed standards. Each group winner, named “First in Breed,” will go on to compete in the final round for the coveted Best in Show.

New to the National Dog Show this year is the Biewer Terrier (“biewer” is pronounced like “beaver”), a tri-colored yorkie bred in Germany that will compete in the toy group. The Biewer Terrier is an “elegant and athletic toy terrier whose only purpose in life is to love and be loved. They maintain a charming, whimsical attitude and are dedicated, loyal family members and friendly with strangers.”

The past five best in show winners include a Scottish Deerhound named Claire in 2020, a Bulldog named Thor in 2019, a Whippet named Whiskey in 2018, a Brussels Griffon named Newton in 2017, and a Greyhound named Gia in 2016.

The 2021 National Dog Show airs Thursday, November 25 at noon in all time zones on NBC.