NBA Draft Lottery 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The draft order will be decided as teams test their luck and cross their fingers for a top pick in the NBA Lottery on Tuesday night.

The lottery show starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

NBA Draft Lottery 2021 Preview

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, but the teams left on the outside looking in will get a chance to see what their future holds at the Draft Lottery, which will decide where the bottom 14 teams will pick. Here’s how it works, per the NBA:

Drawings will be conducted to determine the first four picks in the NBA Draft. The remainder of the “lottery teams” will select in positions five through 14 in inverse order of their 2020-21 regular-season records. Fourteen ping-pong balls numbered 1 through 14 will be placed in a lottery machine. There are 1,001 possible combinations when four balls are drawn out of 14, without regard to their order of selection. Before the lottery, 1,000 of those 1,001 combinations will be assigned to the 14 participating lottery teams.

The Rockets, Piston and Magic finished as the bottom three teams in the NBA last season, so each will have a 14% chance of landing the top overall pick. The league changed the format in 2017 in an effort to stop tanking, at least to the extent it was happening.

Here’s the full odds and records from last season for the 14 teams picking, via NBA.com

Team Record Top 4 Top Overall 1 Houston Rockets 17-55 52.1% 14.0% 2 Detroit Pistons 20-52 52.1% 14.0% 3 Orlando Magic 21-51 52.1% 14.0% 4 Oklahoma City Thunder 22-50 45.1% 11.5% 5 Cleveland Cavaliers 22-50 45.1% 11.5% 6 Minnesota Timberwolves → Golden State Warriors* 23-49 37.2% 9.0% 7 Toronto Raptors 27-45 31.9% 7.5% 8 Chicago Bulls → Orlando Magic* 31-41 20.3% 6.0% 9 Sacramento Kings 31-41 20.3% 4.5% 10 New Orleans Pelicans 31-41 20.3% 4.5% 11 Charlotte Hornets 33-39 8.5% 4.5% 12 San Antonio Spurs 33-39 8.0% 1.8% 13 Indiana Pacers 34-38 4.8% 1.7% 14 Golden State Warriors 39-33 2.4% 0.5%

*Minnesota’s pick owed to Golden State is top-three protected

*Chicago’s pick owed to Orlando is top-four protected

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is the assumed top pick, leading a strong selection of players expected to come out of the top five slots. Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his one and only season with the Cowboys.

Other names of note in this year’s draft include Evan Mobley (USC), Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga), Jalen Green (G League Ignite) and Jonathan Kuminga (G League Ignite).

Each team at the lottery also gets a representative at the lottery. The Rockets are hoping Hakeem Olajuwon can bring them some luck, while the Pistons will send Ben Wallace. The Magic kept it simple and sent President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman to represent the team.

