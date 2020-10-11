Nevan Baker: Black Man Found Hanging From Tree in Orlando

Nevan Baker is the young Black man who was pronounced dead after he was found hanging from a tree in a park in Orlando, Florida. According to the obituary, Baker died on October 5. He was just 22 years old.

The Orlando Police Department ruled Baker’s death a suicide. But Baker’s family has argued that certain details do not add up and they are calling for the department to reopen the investigation.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Orlando PD Says There Was ‘No Evidence of Foul Play or Any Kind of Physical Struggle’

A man walking his dog found Baker hanging from a rope that had been suspended from a tree in Orlando’s Barker Park. The witness saw Baker’s body around 3:45 in the morning. The Orlando Sentinel, citing a police document, reported Baker was found on Sunday, October 4. But the obituary and a GoFundMe campaign launched by Baker’s sister both state Baker died on October 5. Heavy has reached out to the Orlando PD for clarification.

The medical examiner ruled Baker’s death a suicide. The autopsy has not been released to the public. Heavy emailed the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office to ask whether the report will be made public and requested a copy.

On October 9, the Orlando PD issued a statement about Baker’s death without identifying him by name:

We have seen social media posts regarding a man who was found deceased in Barker Park. This is a tragic case of suicide, and it is difficult for investigators to discuss details publicly, out of respect to the victim’s privacy, and that of his family. Officers have exhausted all leads and, at this time, there is no evidence of foul play or any kind of physical struggle. The medical examiner also investigated and ruled the cause of death as suicide. Our detectives continue to support the victim’s family where they can. We are keeping the victim, his family, and friends in our thoughts during this difficult time.

Heavy has reached out to the Orlando PD public information officer for a copy of the case report and asked for more specifics about how the department reached its conclusion that Baker’s death was a suicide. We also asked about the autopsy report and whether the department had a response to the family’s insistence that Baker would not have killed himself. This post will be updated once we hear back.

Baker’s Mother Says His Face Had Noticeable Injuries & a Cousin Claimed on Twitter That Baker Had Been Beaten ‘Beyond Recognition’

On October 5th my Cousin Nevan Baker was found beating beyond recognition and hung to death at George Barker Park in Orlando the Police Department ruled as a suicide without doing any investigation. No News Team covered it. #justiceforNevanBaker part 1 pic.twitter.com/WzmjlSdQSi — Ladiilibra (@EarlyFelisha) October 8, 2020

Baker’s mother, Sharhonda James, told the Orlando Sentinel that she noticed injuries on her son’s face when she viewed his body at the morgue. James explained to reporter Grace Toohey that Baker’s jaw was out of place, his nose was swollen and there were “bumps on his forehead.” James added that she has asked the Orlando Police to show her pictures from the park but that her request had not yet been granted.

James told the newspaper she does not believe her son would have committed suicide. “I’m not done with this situation; it’s just beginning,” James said. “My son didn’t hang himself. I know my child.”

A woman who identified herself as Baker’s cousin also discussed Baker’s alleged injuries on social media. She wrote on Twitter that Baker had been beaten “beyond recognition.” She also accused the police department of closing the case “without doing any investigation.” She described Baker in a follow-up tweet on October 11: “My 22 yr old Cousin Nevan Baker with his life ahead of him was planning on going to the military who changed his life around was into God who had a good heart was found beaten and hung from a tree. OPD ruled it as a suicide.”

The hashtag “Justice for Nevan” has been a gathering place for people to discuss the case on Twitter. The idea that Baker may have had his hands restrained behind his back picked up steam on the thread. Twitter user @MandaMillions wrote on October 8: “22yo Nevan Baker was found hanging from a tree Tuesday night in Barkers Park in ORLANDO. @OrlandoPolice immediately ruled it as suicide despite his hands being tied behind his back, bruises on his face & missing teeth. We need f****** answers.”

22yo Nevan Baker was found hanging from a tree Tuesday night in Barkers Park in ORLANDO. @OrlandoPolice immediately ruled it as suicide despite his hands being tied behind his back, bruises on his face & missing teeth. We need fucking answers. pic.twitter.com/nqPMoqfhgk — no pronouns, don't refer to me🇯🇲 (@MandaMillions) October 9, 2020

The Orlando PD has not publicly addressed the allegation that Baker could have been beaten before his death. The police statement issued on October 9 did not include any specific details about the state of Baker’s body when he was found. The department stated only that there was “no evidence of foul play or any kind of physical struggle.” Heavy has asked for a copy of the case report.

Baker’s Sister Has Called His Death a Murder

Baker’s sister, Jamia Douglas, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family cover funeral costs. As of this writing, the page had raised more than $7,600. Douglas described her brother as a “good kid” who had given “his life to Christ.” She said he had planned to become an electrician. She added that Baker’s unexpected death had “left my family with many unanswered questions behind his murder.”

Douglas explained in an October 10 update that the family planned to use any extra funds to push for another investigation into Baker’s death: “We are now accepting more money to pay for a further investigation for Nevan Baker’s murder. We will also organize a peaceful protest next week to get Orlando Police Department to reveal the evidence leading to this case. We need Answers. NOW!”

Supporters have taken to social media to encourage community members to call the Orlando Police Department about Baker’s death. On the #JusticeForNevan Twitter thread, commenters are sharing the department’s phone number and asking supporters to demand the investigation be reopened and that officials release photos from the scene.

Baker’s death is one of several recent cases that have sparked alarm. There have been multiple cases, that were officially ruled suicides, of Black men found hanging from trees. In California, Robert Fuller and Malcolm Harsch died 10 days apart back in June. Both cases were ruled as suicides but both families demanded officials further investigate the deaths. The Associated Press reported that federal officials, including agents from the FBI and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, were also reviewing the investigations.

Also in June, Bronx native Dominique Alexander’s death was ruled a suicide after he was found hanging from a tree in Fort Tyron Park in Manhattan, Revolt TV reported. In Spring, Texas, a Black teenager was found hanging in an elementary school parking lot in mid-June. Officials said there was no sign of foul play, Newsweek reported.

The hangings created concern about whether the deaths could have been the result of targeted lynchings rather than suicides. Howard University history professor Thomas Foster told the Washington Post, “The numerous accounts of a deceased black man found hanging in a tree are a horrific reminder of our country’s history. We are in a moment with parallels to the era of lynching that should cause us great suspicion of any rush to label the cases as suicide.”

