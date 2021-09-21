How to Watch ‘New Amsterdam’ Season 4 Online Without Cable

Popular medical drama “New Amsterdam” returns for its fourth season on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “New Amsterdam” streaming online:

When we last saw the intrepid doctors and nurses of New Amsterdam Medical Center, Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) left a voicemail for Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), confessing his true feelings for her and they finally got together after three seasons of romantic tension. Elsewhere, Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) finally found love herself with Dr. Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan), and psychiatrist Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) finally realized that he has been sacrificing his own happiness to help everyone else around him.

Now in season four, everyone is starting “a well-deserved new chapter in their lives,” according to the NBC press release.

It continues:

The opening episode reflects both the drive of the characters and the tone of season four. More joy: How can we find it, and how can we hold on to it? For Max, that means acknowledging and surrendering to his long-simmering feelings towards Dr. Helen Sharpe. While this new relationship brings its own set of challenges, Max continues his optimistic – and quixotic – quest to improve our nation’s healthcare system. Continuing to navigate their own personal journeys – including Dr. Bloom’s relationship with Dr. Leyla Shinwari, who is now her resident, Dr. Frome’s new career and Dr. Reynolds’ (Jocko Sims) personal entanglements – the doctors will strive to embrace the joy and successes in their lives. But there is a surprise in store for our heroes. Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) is joining the New Amsterdam team to help turn around the overburdened and underfunded hospital. Her first order of business will be to tear down every progressive program Max has erected. Max will have his work cut out for him if he is going to outwit this calm, poised and fearless fixer.

The premiere episode is titled “More Joy” and its description reads, “Max and Sharpe wake up to a new, more personal dynamic; Iggy calls upon an old contact to help with an explosive situation; Bloom begins a tricky dynamic with her new Emergency Department residents; Reynolds finds himself in an awkward position.”

Then on Sept. 28 comes “We’re In This Together.” Its description reads, “Max and Sharpe go public with their relationship at the hospital; the team struggles to keep a handle on an overcrowded and understaffed ICU and everyone must pitch in; Iggy’s overly critical feedback alienates his residents.”

“New Amsterdam” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.