Northwestern vs Illinois Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Two teams struggling in the Big Ten will strive to get back on track when Northwestern meet Illinois at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Fighting Illini enter the game at 4-7, 3-5 after falling to Iowa by 10 points last time out. Northwestern have hardly fared better, and head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s 3-8, 1-7 team was recently brushed aside by Purdue.

Neither team has many explosive playmakers in the passing game, while both defenses struggle to contain yards on the ground. It means whoever establishes the run first and keep turnovers to a minimum should survive what’s likely to be a low-scoring affair.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Northwestern vs Illinois online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Northwestern vs Illinois Football 2021 Preview

Northwestern has been held to 14 points or less in each of the last five games, and the Wildcats don’t figure to become any more prolific against Illinois. Fitzgerald’s offense is suspect in multiple areas, but especially under center, where quarterbacks Andrew Marty and Ryan Hilinski continue to struggle. They combined for a mere 18 completions for just 159 yards against the Boilermakers.

It’ll be safer for Northwestern to keep the ball in the hands of running back Evan Hull. He’s workmanlike, but Hull is still averaging an impressive 5.5 yards per carry as a senior. The 5’11”, 210-pounder is also able to grind out yards between the tackles. It’s a quality that should serve Hull well against a porous Illinois run defense.

Coordinator Ryan Walters is overseeing a unit that’s allowing opposing running backs to gain four yards per carry. Naturally, Walters is suitably concerned about Hull’s ability to break this game open: “He’s a lot faster than you think he is. There are a couple plays on tape in that Michigan game where he’s running away from people.”

If Hull gets on track early, while Marty is allowed to run out of the pocket, Northwestern will have the right platform to spring an upset.

The same formula is Illinois’ best ticket to victory, particularly thanks to a dynamic backfield duo. Chase Brown has averaged 5.7 yards per carry, while supporting act Josh McCray is gaining five whenever he takes the ball. Brown is becoming a star thanks to his sudden moves, acceleration and violent power as a finisher.

Both Brown and McCray benefit from an Illinois ground scheme designed to outnumber defenses in the trenches. Offensive coordinator Tony Petersen isn’t afraid put six or even seven offensive linemen on the field at once. Northwestern will be in trouble if the Illini load up in the trenches, because the Wildcats surrendered 268 yards rushing during a 35-7 defeat to Wisconsin only two weeks ago.

There could also be opportunities for Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters after the way the Northwestern D’ allowed 423 yards through the air against Purdue. Peters is still finding his way as a starter, though, after stepping in following Artur Sitkowski’s season-ending arm injury. It’s more likely Illinois trusts Brown to run his team to a win.