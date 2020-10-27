WATCH: Scottsdale Realtor Arrested & Fired From Job for Racist Rant

Paul Ng is a realtor in Scottsdale, Arizona, who has been arrested and fired from his job after his racist rant toward two Black men was captured in a now-viral video. The video was filmed on Friday morning by 25-year-old YouTuber Dre Abram and it resulted in Scottsdale police charging Ng with disorderly conduct, Phoenix New Times reported.

In the video, Ng can be seen approaching Abram and his friend and asking them what they’re doing there. At one point in the video, he declares “I am a racist” and that they are in a “no [n-word] zone.” To note, Ng does not work at River Trading Post as mentioned in the video but lives in the condo building above it.

The two-and-a-half-minute video was posted to Abram’s Instagram, where it’s been viewed over 200,000 times:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGsYuhkhLhf/

Abram told 12News that he was on Main Street in Old Town Scottsdale with his roommate filming for a podcast when the incident occurred. He said, “It’s just so hard to kind of go back and replay. It’s a numbing feeling,” he added. “Someone is seriously doing this to me right now? And at that point, it’s ‘be smart, be smart.'”

Ng Worked for Russ Lyon Sotheby’s Real Estate Agency, Who Confirmed He Was Fired From the Firm

A message from our Director of Marketing, Nadine-Angela Sciarani. https://t.co/vcVfpnedai pic.twitter.com/597p58I2td — Russ Lyon SIR (@russlyon) October 26, 2020

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s, a luxury real estate agency, issued a statement on its Twitter account from the director of marketing, Nadine-Angela Sciarani. It reads in part:

On Sunday we learned of an extremely hateful and racist video that was posted to social media showing one of our inactive Independent Contractors, Paul Ng, demonstrating abhorrent, unacceptable behavior. Upon learning of this video we took immediate action in severing his license, terminating his involvement with us effective immediately and condemning his disgusting behavior.

The statement also indicates that the company notified various realty organizations of his behavior and recommended to the Arizona Department of Real Estate that “his license be revoked.” The statement added that Ng had not sold a home with the company in two years but any commissions prior to that would be donated to charities.

After His Arrest, Police Spoke to Ng, Who Said He Was Concerned for His Family & Neighborhood

According to police records, Ng told officers he had been looking out for the safety of his family and neighborhood and was worried about rioting, 12News reported. Ng said he “keeps an eye on the neighborhood” and the viral video was an “unusual” incident. According to the outlet, an officer then asked Ng if he thought his comments were “provoking and insulting,” Ng told police he didn’t intend to be “inflammatory.”

The police report referenced in 12News’s story also stated that Ng told officers he used the language that he did because Abram “inflamed” him. Ng said he thought Abram was insinuating that Scottsdale was populated with “white racists.”

Ng also told 12News off-camera that he “shouldn’t have said what he did,” according to the outlet.

Ng Does Not Work at River Trading Post, a Native American Goods Store That Has Received Death Threats Since the Video Went Viral

The video shows River Trading Post, a Native American goods store owned by Kathi Ouellet, and indicates that Ng works there. However, Abram later clarified that Ng is not affiliated with the store but lives above it. Ouellet told 12News, “We’re collateral damage,” explaining that the business has received death threats and poor reviews since the video went viral.

She said she was even more shocked at Ng’s actions than the misplaced criticism the store received and told the outlet, “As far as I’m concerned, it was off the charts wrong. Frankly I found this really shocking. I didn’t expect this from him.”

A post to River Trading Post’s Instagram explains, “that racist man has nothing to do with our business and we fully condemn his actions.” The post goes on to explain that the business would be meeting with Abram and are fully supportive of the “victims of this verbal attack.”

