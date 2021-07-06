Pauline Waldron: New York Woman Stabbed Dog With Sword, Deputies Say

Pauline Waldron is the New York woman accused of trying to kill her dog by stabbing the animal multiple times with a sword and attempting to decapitate it. The dog survived the attack and was being cared for by veterinary professionals as she recovers, deputies said.

Waldron faces an aggravated animal cruelty charge, which is a felony in New York. She was arrested and released without bail, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

The female dog, named Peaches, was described as a mix between an Australian Cattle dog and a Blue Heeler, WNYT-TV reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Deputies Said Waldron Tried to Decapitate the Dog Using a Sword

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call from the Catskill Animal Hospital on June 30 about a case of animal cruelty. According to a news release, the department arrested Waldron “following an investigation.”

Deputies said based on the evidence, Waldron had tried to take her dog’s head off using a sword. Investigators said Waldron failed to decapitate the dog but that she stabbed the animal multiple times.

The president of the Columbia-Greene Humane Society, Ron Perez, told WNYT-TV the animal was lucky to be alive after the abuse it took. “Probably another couple of centimeters and [the sword] would have hit the vertebrae,” Perez said.

2. The Dog Suffered for 8 Hours Before Waldron’s Husband Took Her to the Animal Hospital, Deputies Said

The dog, Peaches, survived the stabbings. Deputies said they believe the dog was left to suffer for up to eight hours after the attack.

Captain Tracey Quinn told WNYT-TV, “I think everyone involved was really shocked to see the dog was still hanging on.” Perez told Hudson Valley 360 the dog’s injuries were among the “most gruesome” he had ever seen.

According to WNYT-TV, investigators believe it was Waldron’s husband who brought her to the Catskill Animal Hospital for treatment. He insisted to the TV station that the accusations against his wife are not true. He did not speak to the TV station on-camera.

3. Peaches Survived Hours of Surgery & Will Need Therapy

Peaches was rushed into emergency surgery at the Catskill Animal Hospital after she was stabbed multiple times, deputies said. The procedure took several hours, according to WNYT-TV, but she survived.

The dog was later transferred to a “specialist veterinary clinic” for additional treatment. Perez told WNYT-TV the dog may need a second surgery and that she will undergo months of therapy.

He said it’ll “be a while before she can run around and play.” Perez added that a veterinary professional is fostering Peaches during her recovery.

4. Aggravated Animal Cruelty Is a Felony

Waldron has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The charge is a felony in the state of New York.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund described the charge on its website:

A person is guilty of aggravated cruelty to animals when, with no justifiable purpose, he or she intentionally kills or intentionally causes serious physical injury to a companion animal with aggravated cruelty. For purposes of this section, “aggravated cruelty” shall mean conduct which: (i) is intended to cause extreme physical pain; or

(ii) is done or carried out in an especially depraved or sadistic manner.

If convicted, the maximum sentence in the state is two years behind bars and a $5,000 fine.

Waldron’s case was being handled in the Town of Cairo Court. She was released on her own recognizance after she was formally charged, deputies said. WNYT-TV reports Greene County is also working to create an animal abuse registry.

5. Five More Dogs Were Removed From Waldron’s Home

During the investigation, officials found five other dogs at Waldron’s home. Hudson Valley 360 reported the animals included two Australian Cattle dogs and three Jack Russell Terriers.

According to the sheriff’s news release, the animals did not appear to have been harmed. But the dogs were removed from the house and taken to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society.

Perez said the five dogs would likely be put up for adoption.

