Penn vs Temple Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Penn Quakers continue playing in the Big 5 as they face the Temple Owls on Saturday when they face off at The Palestra.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Penn vs Temple online:

Penn vs Temple Basketball 2021 Preview

Penn are coming off a 71-56 loss to Villanova and now have tough game against the Temple Owls over on North Philly as they look to snap a three-game losing streak. Both Quakers and Owls are meeting for the 70th time in men’s basketball, with Temple holding a 48-21 lead in the series.

Despite the loss, there is a shining star for Penn so far this season. Sophomore Jordan Dingle recently came up with their sixth 20-point performance. The Valley Stream, NY native scored 21 against the Wildcats midweek. With this effort, he’s already surpassed his production from the 2019-20 season when he had only five.

One thing that does favor Penn going into this game is that they won the last two matchups, a 77-70 decision at the Liacouras Center back in January 2019 and then a 66-59 victory at The Palestra in January 2020. This streak is the best that the Ivy Leaguers had against the Owls since since the 2003 season.

The Quakers are 29-55 all-time against programs that currently play in the American Athletic Conference, with the other wins coming against SMU (3), Tulane (3), and UCF (2).

After starting off the season at 1-3, the Owls rattled off three consecutive wins and are looking to continue improving their overall form. They also started with a positive start in Big 5 play after beating La Salle 73-57 last Wednesday. The Cherry and White are poised to become the biggest winner in Big 5 history as they are looking for title number 28.

Currently they find themselves tied with Villanova for the most amount of titles and are second behind the Wildcats with 142 wins in the history of this local competition.

The bad news for Arron McKie is that his team will be playing its first game without Khalif Battle, the leading scorer in the AAC (21.4 pg) suffered a season-ending foot injury in the La Salle win. He alongside Damian Dunn are the only two players on the team that were averaging more than 10 points a game so far this season.

What will be key now is for Tai Strickland tossup up on his offense after having averaged nine points so far this year.