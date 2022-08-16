Piko Preston Dead: TikTok Star’s Death Confirmed by Sister

Piko Preston was a TikTok star whose death was confirmed by his sister in an emotional Facebook tribute.

What was Piko Preston’s cause of death? That hasn’t been released yet. However, a GoFundMe page set up in his memory says he died tragically and suddenly. It reads,

Jon ‘Piko’ Preston was a vibrant, loving, hilarious man. The only thing brighter than his smile was the brilliant light he carried inside. Piko chose to spend his days shining that light on anyone who needed it. He loved making people laugh, lifting people up in positivity, and would do anything to make someone smile. He was a sweet, gentle soul who only wanted to spread love and kindness. Piko passed away suddenly and tragically last week and we would love to raise money to bless his family while they deal with this tremendous loss and sorrow so they can just focus on their grief and healing. To the Preston family, you have our condolences, our support, and all of our love.

His real name was Jon Preston. Piko Preston had 1 million followers on his TikTok page, @pikotrain5.

Here’s what you need to know:

Preston’s Sister Described Him as ‘Wonderful, Energetic, Wild, Generous, Funny’

Lara Preston Neves wrote the tribute to Preston on August 14, 2022, revealing that he had passed away at age 43.

My wonderful, energetic, wild, generous, funny, and much loved little brother Jon (Piko Preston) passed away this week at the age of 43. I can’t even wrap my head around a world without him in it. Jon is the most generous person I have ever known. He gave everything to everyone. He was our family peacemaker and always mediated sibling disagreements while we were growing up and continued to do his best to make everyone around him happy every single day of his life. If Jon was around you were guaranteed to laugh. He was the most fun uncle to my children and each of my girls has a special connection with him even though we live so far apart. He recently began a TikTok account where his beautiful smile, wicked sense of humor, and impeccable comedic timing made his one million followers laugh on a daily basis. We love you so much Jon-Jon. I am so glad I got one last hug when we visited in June. We will all do our best to be more giving and loving to honor your example. Until we meet again. ❤️

People wrote well-wishes to Preston’s sister on her Facebook page. “What a bright light he had. I watched his TikTok’s and he was really talented and funny. So sorry for this profound loss Lara. My heart goes out to you and your whole family,” wrote one.

Other TikTok users posted tributes to Preston.

On Facebook, Preston’s last post came on August 8.

A woman wrote on his Facebook comment thread, “It’s so hard to even watch your videos now. You made my entire summer with your humor, beautiful eyes and of course your piktails. I will miss you so much but hope you are at peace Playa.”

Another fan wrote,

This guy right here! He made my day everyday! He made me laugh when I didnt feel like it! After I lost my husband, I found him on Tik Tok – He made me spit out food laughing so hard! He was my favorite! My heart is broken and I am devastated. My prayers and love go out to each of his family members and especially his children! I loved knowing him on TIK TOK ! Cant imagine knowing him in person and life! We will truly miss you my friend! Im crushed!

