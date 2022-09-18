Queen Elizabeth Funeral Live Stream: How to Watch Online

There are several different live streams for people who want to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19 starting at 5:30 a.m. Eastern time and 2:30 a.m. Pacific time.

The Live Stream Options

Many news outlets are streaming Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral live online. The BBC live stream is embedded above and here are some other options:

ABC: ABC News Live is streaming the funeral, anchored by Diane Macedo and Kyra Phillips.

CBS: The funeral coverage will stream live on the CBS News website.

CNN: Coverage of the funeral will stream live on CNN’s website.

C-SPAN: C-Span is airing the funeral live stream on its YouTube channel.

NBC: NBC News Now and TODAY All Day will have streaming coverage.

PBS: PBS will be broadcasting the BBC’s uninterrupted coverage of the funeral, streaming on the PBS Video app.

Sky News: U.K. news outlet Sky News will stream the funeral on its YouTube channel.

The Washington Post:: The Washington Post is also streaming the funeral live online.

The Funeral Timeline

Here is the funeral timeline, according to the BBC:

On Sunday, September 18, at 8 p.m. London time, a moment of silence will be held for Queen Elizabeth across the United Kingdom. Ahead of the moment of silence, a prayer service will be held near Falkirk where 96 lanterns, one for each year of the queen’s life, will be floated in the water at the Kelpies, the 100-foot high horse-head sculptures.

The lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, which is how any citizen has been able to stand in line and pay his or her respects to the queen, ends at 6:30 a.m. London time on Monday, September 19.

At 8 a.m. local time, the doors will open at Westminster Abbey for funeral guests.

At 10:45 a.m., the coffin leaves Westminster Hall and is taken to Westminster Abbey.

The funeral service begins at 11 a.m. Over 2000 guests are expected to attend. The service lasts about an hour and ends with two minutes of silence, the national anthem and a lament played by the Queen’s piper.

The funeral procession runs from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. Along the way the route will be lined with military personnel. Gun salutes will fire every minute in Hyde Park and Big Ben will chime at one-minute intervals.

Around 1 p.m. London time, the casket will be pur in a hearse for its journey to Windsor Castle, where it will have another procession. At 4 p.m., there will be another service at St. George’s Chapel on the Windsor Castle grounds.

According to the BBC, the private service will include:

A committal service takes place at 16:00 at St George’s Chapel, led by the Dean of Windsor and with a congregation including the Royal Family and some of the Queen’s personal staff. As the Queen’s coffin is lowered into the royal vault, the Archbishop of Canterbury will read a blessing and the Queen’s piper will play a lament. The Crown Jeweller will be in attendance to collect the crown from the Queen’s coffin and convey it back to the Tower of London. A final private burial service for close family members will be held at 19:30. The Queen will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where she will rest with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last year.

