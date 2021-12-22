Ralph Weismantel Missing: Searches for Milwaukee Man

Ralph Weismantel is a title examiner from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who disappeared after last being seen in the city’s downtown area.

“The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing Ralph J. Weismantel,” police wrote on Facebook. He’s been missing since December 20, 2021, which was a Monday.

People with any information on Weismantel should call Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

“Our close friend Ralph has been missing since last night, Dec 20th in the third ward in Milwaukee,” a friend wrote on Facebook. Another friend wrote, “PLEASE SHARE- PLEASE BRING THIS LOVING MAN, HUSBAND, FAMILY, FRIEND HOME. Ralph is 33. He was last seen the evening of Monday, December 20th located at the intersection of Water St. & Buffalo St. in the Third Ward.” Loved ones have created a Facebook group to help find him. It’s called Let’s Find Ralph.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Say Weismantel Vanished from the Third Ward Area of Milwaukee

The Third Ward is an eclectic neighborhood right off Milwaukee’s downtown that has undergone a revival and is now populated with higher-end condos, restaurants, and bars. That’s where police say Weismantel was last spotted.

“Weismantel was last seen on 12/20/2021 at approximately 5:00pm in the area near N Water St. and E Buffalo St. He is described as a white, male, 6’00” tall, weighing 160 lbs., dark brown hair, and brown eyes,” Milwaukee police wrote.

“He was last seen wearing a blue winter coat with yellow bands around the bicep, dark blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.”

Weismantel’s Facebook page has almost nothing on it. Heavy has reached out to his loved ones to see if they want to comment and share more information about both Weismantel and his disappearance.

However, a loved one wrote, “The last know(n) location should be Eerie not Buffalo. That is incorrect, per detectives.” She added, “The direction is what they are trying to pin down. They are gathering camera video from around the are to try to trace his steps.”

Weismantel Wrote on LinkedIn That He Works as a Title Examiner

On LinkedIn, Weismantel says he’s a title examiner for Knight Barry Title Group in Milwaukee, a position he’s held since 2016.

Before that, he worked as a teller for Educators Credit Union, in Racine, Wisconsin. “Open and close accounts for members. Conduct application process for services in personal, auto, and home loans. Supervise teller line and balance all branch accounts during closing,” he wrote of that experience.

He was an office associate for the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections for six months in 2014 and a loan servicing specialist for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, also in Milwaukee. He was a worker’s compensation claims representative in Chicago in 2013.

“Manage worker’s compensation claims for lost time and medical cases,” he wrote of that experience. “Determine causation and administer benefits in a timely matter by reviewing medical documentation and involved parties. Handled litigated cases while consulting with legal defense to determine compensability and settlement requests. Accepted and denied cases per occurrence following all determinations.”

He has a bachelor’s degree in history from Northeastern Illinois University and an associate’s degree from DeVry University as a system administrator.

Online sites show he plays in a tavern volleyball league.

