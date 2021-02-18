Where to Watch Real Sociedad vs Manchester United in USA

Manchester United and Real Sociedad meet up at neutral Turin for the first leg of their Round of 32 matchup on Thursday.

In the United States, the match (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on UniMas (Spanish broadcast).

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United and Real Sociedad will face off at Juventus’ Allianz Arena after the match was moved from Sapin due to coronavirus issues. Despite the change in venue, Real Sociedad is not looking for excuses.

“We are not going to look for excuses if we play a bad game just because the encounter was played away from Anoeta. I don’t like excuses,” Real Sociedad coach Imanol Aguacil said. “We are very eager, I see my team well, competitive. Despite facing an incredible rival, this is a huge step, a great challenge and we will see if we can progress to the next round. Our only aim is to win tomorrow.

“We are facing a very difficult rival but if we play our game, we will have chances. I hope it’s going to be a beautiful game. The two teams can play good football and I hope we are more effective than them. We have maximum respect for Manchester United, for the club’s history, their team and their coach.”

Real Sociedad has won its last two games, the latest a 1-0 victory against Getafe on Feb. 14. The La Liga squad has the attention of Manchester United.

“When the draw was made it was probably the hardest you could pick from the unseeded group. They were top of La Liga for a while and they’re still in the hunt for Champions League for next year,” Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. “They’ve got some top players, some very experienced players, some quality players and some young very good ones and we have to play at a high level to get a result. The Spanish league is also a quality one.”

The Red Devils won’t be at full strength for the matchup, a notable omission in the lineup being Paul Pogba, who has been ruled out at least the rest of the month with a thigh injury.

“Paul is recovering well,” Solskjaer told reporters in news conference on Wednesday. “He’s starting the treatment but it will still be a few weeks. He won’t be playing in February, that’s for sure, it’s still a few weeks before we see Paul definitely.”

Manchester United has lost just twice in 2021, losing just once in their last 11 games.

The matchup also marks a reunion for Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj with his former club in Manchester United.

“I don’t have to prove to anyone, I know my qualities,” Januzaj told ESPN this week. “I don’t have to prove to anyone how good I am, I just have to believe in myself, get my games and be happy.”

Manchester United is a slight favorite for the matchup at +125 to win. Real Sociedad has odds of +210 to come out victorious, while the total is set at 2.5 goals.