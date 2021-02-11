Rebecca Landrith: Former Model Found Shot Dead on Pennsylvania Interstate

The body of a woman found along a Pennsylvania interstate has now been identified as a former model: Rebecca Landrith. Pennsylvania State Police identified the suspect as Tracy Ray Rollins Jr., 28, of Dallas, Texas. The former runway, New York Fashion Week and charity events model was shot at least 18 times and dumped alongside the road, police said.

Rollins was charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse in West Buffalo Township, Union County, according to the docket sheet filed in his case. State police said he was arrested in Connecticut, and he is now awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Landrith, 47, had a Virginia address and ties to South Dakota and Utah, state police said. Her body was found along the off-ramp of I-80 east near mile marker 199.

Landrith Was a Model Who Often Worked for Charity Events & Fundraisers

Landrith identifies herself on her website as an “NYC Fashion Model and Humanitarian.”

“I adore fashion and the industry and am a warm weather person with a warm heart,” her website says. “I have worked with some really great photographers and fantastic people in this industry.”

She is a native of Virginia and raised in Alexandria, a suburb of Washington, DC, her website says.

Her body was found by a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) worker who was working on snow removal. She had suffered from gunshot wounds to the head, neck and throat, and did not have identification, according to the Philly Voice. Receipts found with her body indicated she had recently travelled through Wisconsin and Indiana. She was identified by fingerprints found on the receipts. A motive was not immediately released in the shooting.

She was found fully clothed but with no visible signs of trauma, but her death was being investigated as a homicide. Gunshot wounds were identified in an autopsy Monday. Police and District Attorney D. Peter Johnson would not say whether they believed she was killed along the eastbound exit ramp to I-80 at the Mile Run interchange, according to PennLive. Coroner Dominic Adamo said he believed she was killed elsewhere, and that her body was dumped along the interstate. A Pennsylvania State Police press release said her body was “left along the off ramp.”

Landrith Had the Name of Her Suspected Killer & His Contacted Information Written on a Piece of Paper in Her Leather Jacket

Landrith’s body was found without identification, but she did have a piece of crucial evidence in her leather jacket: the name and contact information for Rollins, who is the suspect in her murder case. She also had receipts with her that helped police build a timeline of her last days. They used the gas station and fast food receipts to obtain fingerprints and identify her body, and obtained surveillance footage from locations in Wisconsin and Ohio. There, she was seen on surveillance video with a man matching Rollins’ description, according to the Daily Item.

Pennsylvania State Police alleged in court documents Rollins shot Landrith multiple times inside the cab of his 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer. Eighteen bullets were found in her body during an autopsy, including her head and neck. Gunshot wounds to her hand indicated she tried to protect herself.

Charges were filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania. He is being held on $1 million bail at the Hartford Correctional Center in Connecticut. His arraignment was scheduled for Thursday, February 11.

Landrith Was a Finalist for Miss Manhattan in 2014 & Was a Runway Model at New York Fashion Week

Landrith’s iStudio modeling page lists her credentials, which include both fashion and runway modeling. She was also a finalist in several pageants. In 2014, she was both a finalist for the Miss Manhattan contest in New York City and America’s It Girl Miss Lady Liberty. The page also includes dozens of modeling photos.

“”Ms. Landrith has appeared in numerous product advertisements, video commercials, magazines, acted as a spokesmodel in videos for businesses and their websites, and multiple haute-couture Runway shows including Fashion Week,” her bio says.

The page said she was 5-feet 8-inches tall and 118 pounds with measurements of 34-26-36, blonde hair and blue eyes. She last used the page in 2014. Her bio describes her as “very experienced” and said she does bathing suit, editorial/print, glamour, runway, and high fashion modeling.

“Striking beauty,” one person commented on a close-up shot of Landrith.