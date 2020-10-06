Trump’s Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Wasn’t Made with Human Fetal Stem Cells

False rumors are circulating claiming that President Donald Trump’s monoclonal antibody treatment from Regeneron was made with human fetal or embryonic stem cells. Regeneron confirmed with Heavy that the rumor about REGN-COV2 is not true. This antibody cocktail was not developed using human fetal or embryo stem cells.

Here’s what you need to know.

REGN-COV2 Was Not Made with Human Embryonic Cells

Alexandra Bowie of Regeneron confirmed with Heavy that Regeneron did not create its REGN-COV2 treatment using human embryonic stem cells.

She wrote: “This particular discovery program (REGN-COV2) did not involve human stem cells or ESCs.”

According to a September 29 statement from Regeneron, the antibody cocktail has been shown to reduce viral load and alleviate symptoms in non-hospitalized patients. It’s showing positive trends in reducing medical visits. Regeneron wrote: “This trial is part of a larger program that also includes studies of REGN-COV2 for the treatment of hospitalized patients, and for prevention of infection in people who have been exposed to COVID-19 patients.”

The False Rumor Started from People Misinterpreting a General Statement from Regeneron about Stem Cell Use

The rumor started when people misread a position statement on stem cell treatment released by Regeneron and misinterpreted it as being about the drug in particular. Bowie told Heavy that this was their general position on stem cell use and was not an indication of how that particular monoclonal antibody treatment was created.

Here’s a screenshot of one of the many rumors circulating on social media.

People are sharing posts with misinformation claiming that Trump’s monoclonal antibodies were made from fetal stem cells. This is not accurate.

Some of the rumors cite a position statement from Regeneron about stem cell research, which you can read here or below. This statement was released in April 2020 as a general position on stem cell research and not a particular statement about how that treatment was made.

The statement read, in part:

As is the case with many other science-focused biotechnology companies, Regeneron uses a wide variety of research tools and technologies to help discover and develop new therapeutics. Stem cells are one such tool. The stem cells most commonly used at Regeneron are mouse embryonic stem cells and human blood stem cells. Currently, there are limited research efforts employing human-induced pluripotent stem cell lines derived from adult human cells and human embryonic stem cells that are approved for research use by the National Institutes of Health and created solely through in vitro fertilization. Research using such stem cells allows Regeneron to model complex diseases, test new drug candidates and can help unlock new scientific insights that ultimately could lead to the discovery of new treatments for people with serious diseases. All of Regeneron’s research conducted on stem cells adheres to federal and state laws and regulations. Regeneron demands from its collaborators and vendors that all human stem cell lines used in its research are from properly consented individuals.

George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D. and President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron, talked about the new antibody cocktail in a September 24 press statement. He said, in part:

The greatest treatment benefit was in patients who had not mounted their own effective immune response, suggesting that REGN-COV2 could provide a therapeutic substitute for the naturally-occurring immune response. These patients were less likely to clear the virus on their own, and were at greater risk for prolonged symptoms. We are highly encouraged by the robust and consistent nature of these initial data, as well as the emerging well-tolerated safety profile, and we have begun discussing our findings with regulatory authorities while continuing our ongoing trials. In addition to having positive implications for REGN-COV2 trials and those of other antibody therapies, these data also support the promise of vaccines targeting the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.”

