River Rosenquist: Video, 911 Audio on Tiger Attack

River Rosenquist is a zoo maintenance worker who was attacked by a tiger in Florida. Viral video shows a law enforcement officer shooting the tiger. You can watch the police body cam video and listen to 911 audio of the attack below, but be aware that it’s disturbing.

“River Rosenquist, 26, of Naples, was in an unauthorized area of the zoo at the tiger enclosure after the zoo closed Wednesday,” December 29, 2021, Collier County Sheriff’s Officials wrote on Facebook.

“Rosenquist, who had already breached an initial barrier, put his hand through the enclosure fence and the tiger grabbed it and pulled his arm into the enclosure. A CCSO deputy responded to the scene. The deputy initially tried to get the tiger to release the arm but he was left with no option but to shoot the animal in order to save Rosenquist’s life.”

Sheriff’s Officials Released Body Cam Video

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office “is releasing body-camera video and working with state and federal prosecutors to investigate a serious encounter a member of a third-party cleaning service had with a Malayan tiger Wednesday evening at the Naples Zoo,” sheriff’s officials wrote on their Facebook page.

“Our deputy did everything he could do in that situation and he ultimately made the only possible decision he could in order to save this man’s life,” said Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk in the statement posted to Facebook. “This was a tragic encounter at our world-class zoo facility. We value our community partnership with the Naples Zoo and their focus on conservation and education.”

According to the statement, “The tiger, Eko, retreated to the rear of the enclosure after being struck by the single shot fired by the deputy. A CCSO drone was flown into the enclosure to determine the tiger’s injuries but video from the drone showed that the tiger was unresponsive. A zoo veterinarian tranquilized the tiger and entered the enclosure to assess the animal when it was safe to do so. The veterinarian determined that the tiger had expired from its injury.”

ABC News reported that Rosenquist, of Naples, was possibly feeding or petting the tiger.

The 911 Audio Captures Rosenquist Screaming That the Tiger Has His Arm

The Collier County Sheriff’s Department wrote a statement on Facebook. The Sheriff’s Department released disturbing 911 audio of the encounter between a Malayan tiger and Rosenquist at the Naples zoo after the zoo closed on December 29, 2021.

“A CCSO deputy responded and was forced to dispatch the 8-year old Malayan tiger in order to save the person,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote. “The person was a member of a third party cleaning service who put himself in an unauthorized and dangerous area near the tiger enclosure.”

The audio is disturbing, authorities warned, advising listener discretion.

There is a lot of screaming on the call, “Help me please. I’m at the Naples zoo. I’m being attacked by a tiger, please, please please… please please please help me,” Rosenquist said. More screaming ensues.

“Is there someone there with you,” the sheriff’s office dispatcher asked.

More screaming occurred. The 911 dispatcher thought it was a woman. “Please help,” Rosenquist responded,

The 911 dispatcher asked if the person climbed into the cage and is an employee. More crying.

“Are you in the cage?” the dispatcher asked.

“No, I’m just outside of it, he’s got my hand….I’m sorry,” said Rosenquist.

“We have help coming to you, okay?” the dispatcher says.

“Please hurry. He’s going to rip my arm off,” Rosenquist said.

Authorities noted, “The investigation will determine whether criminal charges will be filed against Rosenquist.”

