Robert Telles Arrested in Murder of Las Vegas Journalist

Robert Telles, the Clark County Public Administrator has been arrested and charged in the murder of longtime investigative journalist Jeff German, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The newspaper, where German had worked for more than a decade, was the first to report the name of the suspect.

German was found with fatal stab wounds outside his home Saturday, September 3, 2022. Among German’s articles was one published in May 2022 on allegations made about the Clark County Public Administrator’s Office. It said Telles’ office was “mired in turmoil and internal dissension over the past two years, with allegations of emotional stress, bullying and favoritism leading to secret videotaping of the boss and a co-worker outside the office.”

German worked in the industry for decades and was remembered by his colleagues as “fearless,” Anastasia Hendrix, the newspaper’s managing editor, said in a Las Vegas Review-Journal article. Read more about him here.

“Jeff was an amazing reporter and an even more amazing person,” she was quoted as saying. “His passion for his craft never wavered, his energy for stories was infectious, and his ability to reinvent himself was limitless.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Telles Was Arrested After His Home Was Raided, the Same Day as German’s Private Funeral Service

Police arrested Telles at his Las Vegas home Wednesday afternoon, according to the Review-Journal, four days after German’s death. German was laid to rest in a private funeral service the same day. Sheriff Joe Lombardo identified the suspect to the Review-Journal, who broke the news of the suspect’s name.

German worked at the Las Vegas Review-Journal for 12 years following “a lengthy, award-winning career at the Las Vegas Sun,” according to his Review-Journal bio. At the Sun, he worked as a columnist and reporter covering courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.

