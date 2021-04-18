How to Watch ‘Roll up Your Sleeves’ NBC Vaccine Special Online

Roll Up Your Sleeves is a pandemic vaccine special premiering Sunday, April 18 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch Roll Up Your Sleeves streaming online for free:

‘Roll Up Your Sleeves’ Preview

President Biden, Barack And Michelle Obama Will Appear In Vaccination Special | TODAYNBC’s “Roll Up Your Sleeves” vaccination special airing this weekend will include President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Anthony Fauci. The star-studded show will encourage viewers to get their COVID-19 vaccine. » Watch TODAY All Day: youtube.com/today » Subscribe to TODAY: on.today.com/SubscribeToTODAY » Watch the latest from… 2021-04-13T14:00:20Z

Hosted by married couple NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and performing star Ciara, this hour-long special is presented by NBC in partnership with Walgreens to educate and encourage “all Americans to get vaccinated to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the NBC press release.

It continues:

The special aims to dispel concerns, provide information and encourage those who are hesitant to receive a vaccine to participate, all with the goal of increasing the number of people who vaccinate to end the pandemic and allow states to fully reopen so family and friends can gather and reunite. The special will feature prominent public figures, comedians, artists and performers, as well as frontline and medical professionals. The primetime variety broadcast aims to inform and encourage those who have vaccination concerns to learn the facts and get vaccinated when eligible to help the country recover, allowing states to fully reopen and friends and family to gather and reunite. The show will feature captivating real-life stories and heartwarming surprises.

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are set to appear, as well as Michelle Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sterling K. Brown, Lana Condor, Billy Crystal, Eric Dane, Ryan Eggold, Dr. Vin Gupta, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Dale Jarrett, Ken Jeong, Joe Jonas, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Matthew McConaughey, Joel McHale, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kumail Nanjiani, Ellen Pompeo, Amanda Seyfried, Jane Seymour and Wanda Sykes.

President Biden will speak directly to viewers “about the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine when available to beat the pandemic, protect loved ones and continue the road to recovery.”

Former President Obama will appear with Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal to “remind audiences that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a crucial step for Americans to return to the activities they love.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci will be interviewed by actor Matthew McConaughey in an effort to “separate fact from fiction about the vaccines and urg[e] all Americans to do their part in getting the vaccine when eligible.”

“Roll Up Your Sleeves” airs Sunday, April 18 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

