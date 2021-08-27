Ryan Edwards Reveals Secret Fight Before Firings

“Teen Mom OG” alum Ryan Edwards revealed he had been fighting with MTV before he and his family were fired from the reality TV show in March 2021. Edwards opened up during an interview with The Sun, saying he fought with production the last time he filmed for “Teen Mom OG.”

“What got me is when they took my flag down off the porch. They laid it on the ground and when I went down to pick it up they told me it was in their shot,” Edwards, 33, told The Sun. “I got real angry because it was an American flag and they said it was in their way. I said ‘Either put it back on the post or leave’ and that was the last time they ever came back, I guess.”

Edwards doesn’t regret his actions. He and wife Mackenzie Standifer had been contemplating their time on “Teen Mom OG” before MTV chose for them.

“Mackenzie and I were discussing, ‘Do we really want to do this anymore?’ and then I guess they made the decision for us, which was a good decision,” he told the outlet. “And then Maci didn’t want us on the show anymore either.”

Edwards shares 12-year-old son Bentley with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout. Edwards’ father, Larry, got into an argument with Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, at the “Teen Mom OG” reunion. The Edwards — Ryan, Mackenzie, and his parents, Jen and Larry — were fired after the tell-all aired.

Even though it was MTV who made the final decision about Edwards’ time on “Teen Mom OG” coming to an end, the father-of-three doesn’t have any regrets.

“We’ve been doing good since leaving the show, just kinda hanging out. Everybody’s happy and enjoying not dealing with MTV,” the Tennessee native revealed to The Sun. “I’m not resentful, MTV is all about making money and s***, and that’s alright.”

In addition to Bentley, Edwards is the father of 2-year-old Jagger and 1-year-old daughter Stella. Standifer also has a 7-year-old son, Hudson, from a previous relationship, though he wasn’t allowed to appear on “Teen Mom OG.”

Like Edwards, Bookout also had two more children after she married McKinney in 2016. They have a 5-year-old daughter named Jayde Carter and a 4-year-old son named Maverick.

While Edwards disclosed the fight he had with producers about taking the U.S. flag down at his house, Standifer didn’t include that tidbit the first time she talking about the dismissals.

“Nothing happened, literally, nothing,” Standifer told Without a Crystal Ball. “Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom and said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.”

“They said that when [Maci] didn’t fulfill her obligations or, like, basically didn’t have enough content that they call us back,” Standifer. added during her interview with Without a Crystal Ball. “Ryan was just like, ‘Don’t. We’re gonna move on. We’re gonna live our lives. We’re gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life. Like, don’t waste your time or your breath coming back.’”

