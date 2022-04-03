Sacramento Active Shooter, Mass Shooting Downtown Near El Santo Restaurant: Reports

There are breaking reports of a possible Sacramento active shooter and mass shooting, according to Sacramento police. The shooting occurred near 10th and K Streets, according to social media reports. Video, which you can see later in this article, shows a massive fight on the sidewalk before gunshots ring out.

In a tweet at 4 a.m. on the west coast, Sacramento Police wrote, “ADVISORY: 9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims. Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active. Please follow this thread for updates.”

ADVISORY: 9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims. Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active. Please follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/lGhUJCnLWe — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022

911 Action Photography shared photos from the scene and preliminary reports from the radio, “10th & K Street. At 2:04 a.m. Sacramento Police and Fire responded to 10th & K. Per radio reports 12 patients total: 5 Deceased, 5 Transported to Trauma Center and 2 Self Transported to local hospitals.”

10th & K Street At 2:04 a.m. Sacramento Police and Fire responded to 10th & K. Per radio reports 12 patients total: 5 Deceased, 5 Transported to Trauma Center and 2 Self Transported to local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/xBRj7Kp658 — 911 Action Photography (@911_action) April 3, 2022

Here’s what you need to know:

People Described the Mass Shooting as ‘Terrifying’ as Video Captured the Gunfire

Video, which you can see above, circulated on Twitter. It shows multiple people in a wild brawl on the sidewalk before, at the tail end of the video, gunshots are heard.

“Woke up to learn mass shooting happened around 2 am near 10th and K in Sacramento. So terrifying,” wrote one woman on Twitter.

Looks to be outside of KBAR, on K Street in Downtown Sacramento. Can anyone confirm? #massshooting. https://t.co/N2LAWQs2Rj — Jena in Real Life (she/her) (@jenarific) April 3, 2022

A second video also emerged on Twitter that captured the sound of multiple gunshots.

🚨UPDATE: The sound of multiple shots can be heard in a video captured in downtown #Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/65IHrBdPBa — Mercado Media Productions (@MMPLLCNews) April 3, 2022

There are reports on social media of at least 13 victims, but the number of people shot, and whether anyone has died, has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Early Reports Say a Person in a Car Started Shooting Into a Crowd Video posted to Snapchat shows first responders of Sacramento Fire Department and law enforcement on scene of a multi-casualty incident in the Downtown area of Sacramento. Witnesses report hearing more than fifty gunshots followed by a car screeching away from the scene. pic.twitter.com/APxe7tsb2b — Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) April 3, 2022

Malik Earnest, a San Diego journalist, wrote on Twitter, “Social media reports indicate a person in a car pulled out an automatic weapon and started shooting into a crowd gathered outside El Santo Restaurant & Ultralounge in the Downtown area of Sacramento. Radio traffic from first responders last indicated at least six people are dead.”

Earnest added, “Video posted to Snapchat shows first responders of Sacramento Fire Department and law enforcement on scene of a multi-casualty incident in the Downtown area of Sacramento. Witnesses report hearing more than fifty gunshots followed by a car screeching away from the scene.”

Public Safety News, an independent news agency, reported live from the multi-casualty scene in the Downtown area of Sacramento where multiple people are presumed dead. PSN reports shots rang out shortly after last call for bars in the area. Watch the full video on @PSNews_Sac. pic.twitter.com/qfKbq8Z6WV — Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) April 3, 2022

A Philadelphia journalist, Frances Wang, tweeted, “Reports of a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento…video circulating on social media shows a fight outside happening when someone started shooting.”

Twitter user Matt Fern wrote, “Sac FD and PD, West Sac FD working a shooting MCI in the area of K St and 10th St, with at least 10 victims reported; 2 battalion chiefs, EMS officer, 10 medics, 3 engines, 2 trucks assigned.” He added, “Two additional SFD battalion chiefs, 2200, and 2201 responding; crews on scene advising multiple fatalities expected, no exact patient count available yet.”

Twitter reports claimed the shooter was in a blue Bmw: “Police interviewing witnesses at 9th and K and putting together an idea of who did the drive by. Blue BMW. On the loose. Heavily armed. Report to police. Citizen Hotel shot once.”

