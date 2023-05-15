Sarah Jane Comrie: Bellevue Hospital Worker Accused in Viral Citi Bike Video

Sarah Jane Comrie is a physician assistant at New York City Health + Hospitals/Bellevue who was identified on social media as the woman accused of racism in a viral video involving a dispute over a Citi Bike. The video went viral on social media on Sunday, May 14, 2023, but details of its origin and went the incident occurred were not immediately available.

Comrie was identified on TikTok by @thatdaneshguy in a video that has more than 2 million views. Her employer issued a statement on social media on May 14 saying, “We have recently become aware of an incident that occurred off campus over the weekend and appears to involve one of our employees. We are sorry this happened and we are reviewing the incident. NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue is committed to providing the highest quality of care to all New Yorkers with dignity, cultural sensitivity and compassion.”

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “This is unacceptable! A white woman was caught on camera attempting to STEAL a Citi Bike from a young Black man in NYC. She grossly tried to weaponize her tears to paint this man as a threat. This is EXACTLY the type of behavior that has endangered so many Black men in the past!”

Comrie could not be reached for comment by Heavy and appears to have disabled her social media. The young Black man in the video has not been identified and has not spoken out about the incident. An NYPD spokesperson told the New York Post that police are aware of the video.

“There are currently no 911 calls or reports on file for this incident. The NYPD encourages anyone who believes they were a victim of a crime to come forward and report it at any police facility so that an investigation can commence,” the NYPD spokesperson told the Post.

The Woman Can Be Seen in the Video Yelling ‘Help, Please Help Me’ as She Is Told ‘This Is Not Your Bike’

In the viral video, the woman identified as Sarah Comrie can be heard yelling, “Help! Help me! Please help me!” as the young man tells her, “This is not your bike.” The woman ignores him and yells again, “Please help me!” and “Help!” again multiple times. She then tells him, “Please get off me,” and takes her Bellevue Hospital SID badge off.

She then yells, “Help!” again and moves toward him, before saying, “Get off me. Dude … Get off me,” as she looks toward the camera. She then tells him, “You’re hurting my fetus, you’re hurting my unborn child,” as he responds, “You’re putting your stomach on my hand.”

At that point a man who is also dressed in NYC Health + Hospitals scrubs while on the phone approaches and she begins to cry. She turns to him and asks for help as the person recording says, “You’re not crying, I got you on video.” The woman then begins pushing her way onto the bike while sobbing and saying “Help me.” The young man can be heard saying about the bike, “This is on my account.”

The 90-second video ends with the woman identified as Comrie looking down at her phone. It’s unclear what happened after the video ended. In the video, someone can be heard telling her, “Not a tear came down miss.”

Sarah Jane Comrie Graduated From BYU in 2011 & Then Attended Weill Cornell Medical College, Where She Studied to Be a Physician Assistant

I've identified Medical Karen as Sarah Jane Comrie This reminds me of the story of Emmitt Till

According to the NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue website, Sarah Jane Comrie is a PA who works in internal medicine at the hospital’s 462 First Avenue location in New York.

Comrie, 34, graduated from Brigham Young University in 2011, according to her bio on the hospital’s website. She then studied at Weill Cornel Medical College in New York City, completing her graduate studies in 2015, according to the bio.

According to public records, Comrie was born Sarah Jane Gill in California. She is married and lives in Brooklyn, according to public records viewed by Heavy. Her husband has also deleted his social media after the video went viral and Comrie was identified.