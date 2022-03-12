SDSU vs Boise State Live Stream: How to Watch MWC Championship Online

Top-seeded Boise State (26-7) meets No. 3 seed Sand Diego State (23-7) for the Mountain West Conference championship on Saturday, March 12.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of San Diego State vs Boise State online:

SDSU vs Boise State Preview

Both San Diego State and Boise State come in as locks to make the NCAA tournament, according to ESPN bracketologist John Gasaway, but the Aztecs and Broncos have plenty at stake.

Boise State seeks its first-ever Mountain West Conference tournament title in its first-ever title game on Saturday. The Broncos won their first conference regular season title since 2015 when the team last made the NCAA tournament.

The Broncos reached the title game after beating Nevada 71-69 on Thursday and Wyoming 68-61 on Friday.

“So proud how our guys came out of the gate. We came out with intensity and that defense we played in the first half was terrific. We were just flying around,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said according to Idaho 6 News’ Steve Dent.

For the first time in school history, @BroncoSportsMBB will play in the @MountainWest Tournament Championship‼️ pic.twitter.com/vd3qb8cxlD — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 12, 2022

San Diego State won the regular season and conference titles last season but got bounced in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Aztecs seek a third Mountain West tournament title in five years.

SDSU beat Fresno State 53-46 on Thursday, March 10, and No. 23 Colorado State 63-58 on Friday, March 11, to reach Saturday’s final. The Aztecs spread its scoring across nine players, often the case for the team with only one player on the team averaging double figures.

“We got contribution from a deep bench. And that was important,” Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher said according to The Associated Press.

The wins gave the Aztecs 31 conference tournament wins since 2008-2009, the most in the nation according to The Associated Press. The Aztecs also have a six-game winning streak going.

Abu Kigab leads the Broncos in scoring with 14.8 points per game. Kigab also averages 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest.

Marcus Shaver posts 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per night for the Broncos. Emmanuel Akot also provides a spark with 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and three assists per game.

Matt Bradley leads the Aztecs in scoring with 17 points per game. He also averages 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest.

Trey Pulliam, who led the Aztecs with 11 points in the upset of CSU, averages 8.6 points per game on a balanced scoring team. Pulliam also averages 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and a steal pet night.

The Aztecs have five other players averages 5.5 points or more per game for a team that averages 65.7 points per contest. Keshad Johnson and Nathan Mensah both average 7.4 points per game, and Lamont Butler averages 7.1 points per night.