Six Flags Great America Shooting Video in Gurnee, Illinois

Three people were shot in the parking lot at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, according to CBS Chicago.

The shooting reports broke out on the evening of August 14, 2022, at the popular theme park. Their conditions are not clear. The motive is not, either. There is no yet word on any suspect or suspects as word of a possible active shooter or shooter spread throughout the park.

Videos showed panic at the scene.

Shooting at Six Flags (Gurnee Illinois) please stay safe and pray 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/pXH5As8Q4E — Cameron Hundley (@Camtheman223) August 15, 2022

Video Emerged of People Hiding at the Scene

🚨#BREAKING: Active shooter at Six flags theme park In Illinois 📌#Gurnee l #Illinois Right now Multiple authorities are reposting to a Active shooter at Six Flags as Dozen of cop cars and multiple ambulances requested for Multiple Victims Reported near the water park Gate pic.twitter.com/QL5O6E80LL — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 15, 2022

Video from the scene circulated on social media. One site wrote of reports that there was an “Active shooter at Six Flags as Dozen of cop cars and multiple ambulances” were requested for “multiple victims.”

‘Shooting Up Six Flags Is Insane,’ Wrote One Person

Shooting at six flags wtf.

The horror of the families and kids hiding in the bathroom with us. I hope nobody experiences this fear ever. Everybody I hope you are safe. #PrayTogether #sixflags #shooting pic.twitter.com/lVyHa4HuQA — PAULINA PALERMO (@paulinapalermo) August 15, 2022

People wrote about the shooting scare on Twitter.

“shooting up six flags is insane ☠️” wrote one person.

“my friends go to six flags all summer. this is so scary first the shooting on the 4th and now the shooting at 6 flags. this is terrifying pls be safe!” wrote another.

A woman tweeted, “shooting at six flags wtf. The horror of the families and kids hiding in the bathroom with us. I hope nobody experiences this fear ever. Everybody I hope you are safe.”