A Smith machine squat death video from Mexico has gone viral, but it’s disturbing to watch.

You can watch the video below, but be aware that it’s graphic. The video was trending on Google, and it was also shared on Twitter and Reddit.

UK Mirror reported that the video was filmed in “Peralvillo, Cuauhtemoc, in the Mexican capital Mexico City.” The woman remains unidentified. That site reported that the nearly 400 pound barbell “fell on the back of her neck.”

The Mirror reported that the tragedy occurred in front of the woman’s daughter, who was watching her exercise.

You can see the video here without any narration.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Woman Was Lifting Almost 400 Pounds





Play



Smith Machine Squat Death Video Goes Viral On Twitter / Reddit Smith Machine Squat Death Video Goes Viral On Twitter / Reddit Woman was crushed to death after she tried squatting 400 pounds inside a gym in Mexico”. Tragic smith machine video raises awareness of gym safety. Thanks for Watching @Knowledge Hubs 2022-03-16T13:28:14Z

According to HITC.com, the video shows a woman in Mexico “lifting 180kg.”

She tries to squat but collapses instead, with the heavy barbell falling on top of her neck and killing her.

The video started going viral back in late February 2022, when an Instagram page called USACrime posted it, sending it viral. More than 500,000 people viewed the video via that page, which wrote:

⠀

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT / Video shared for information, transparency and awareness. Viewer discretion is advised.

⠀

MEXICO — A woman was crushed to death after she tried squatting 400 pounds inside a gym in Mexico.

⠀

The woman reportedly tried to lift the nearly 400 pound barbell in front of her daughter at Gym Fitness Sport gymnasium in Peralvillo on Monday.

⠀

Video of the incident shows the woman attempting to squat the barbell on a Smith machine inside the gym in Mexico. But the barbell appears to be too heavy and falls on her, crushing her neck against a bench below and killing her on the spot.

⠀

Nearby gym-goers eventually come to the woman’s aid and lift the barbell, with the woman then slumping lifeless on the floor, the footage shows.

⠀

An investigation is ongoing.

What is a Smith machine? Barbend.com rounds up some Smith machines and writes, “Smith machines are a familiar sight in gyms around the world, both in a commercial setting and in home gyms. And that’s for a good reason. This time tested piece of equipment can be used for a wide range of purposes, from designing entire body workouts, to acting as a spotter when you plan to lift alone.”

The Video Horrified People on Twitter

you will never catch me on a smith machine because of that video of the lady… never ever — mahnoor (@noorughh) March 15, 2022

People reacted on Twitter. “you will never catch me on a smith machine because of that video of the lady… never ever,” wrote one person.

“The video of the lady in Mexico getting crushed to death by the smith machine will forever haunt me,” wrote another.

However, it’s also easy to find other videos on social media where people are praising the Smith machine. Here are some of those:

“I really love these smith machine deficit split squats,” wrote one woman. “Look at how much extra depth you can get with that knee With the chest hinged forward, that’s going to target a lot more glute! And those quads will be on fire.”

I really love these smith machine deficit split squats Look at how much extra depth you can get with that knee With the chest hinged forward, that’s going to target a lot more glute! And those quads will be on fire🔥 pic.twitter.com/4zu2RLkE1T — Kelly Flynn (@KellyFlynnnn) March 9, 2022

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison’s Gushing Love Notes to His Girlfriend.