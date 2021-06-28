Spain vs Croatia 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Spain will take on Croatia in the Round of 16 at the Parken Stadium on Monday, June 28.

In the United States, the match (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Spain vs Croatia and every other Euro 2020 match (which will all be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC) online:

Spain vs Croatia Preview

After falling to England in the first game of the tournament, 1-0, Croatia managed a 1-1 draw against Czech Republic before beating Scotland 3-1 to advance to the knockout phase. After besting Scotland, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić revealed the one team he would most like to avoid playing, and, spoiler alert: they’re playing that squad.

“Somehow I would like to avoid Spain, regardless that they are not in form. It is a side which would be our toughest opponent,” Dalić said, adding:

“We achieved the first goal, to pass the group. Now we go a step further, and for that we have to be ready, we have to be the way we were yesterday. Let’s go game by game. If we have fulfilled the first goal, it does not mean that our ambition is over. This match gave us the right to believe and to be able to do. Once again, I would like to congratulate the guys on a great game and on the faith they had. That gives me the right to be optimistic.”

On the other side, Spain had two consecutive draws (0-0 against Sweden in the first match and a 1-1 tie against Poland in the second game) before exploding for a 5-0 win over Slovakia to advance to the Round of 16.

“We are gaining momentum,” Spain manager Luis Enrique said after his team Beat Slovakia. “I’m sure that if you ask any of our rivals no one will be happy to have to play against us. Now we get to play against a Croatia team that has great players and plays at a high level. You can’t expect weak teams in the round of 16.”

La Roja nearly finished at the top of Group E, narrowly missing out on the top spot after a late-game goal by eventual group winner Sweden. Spain is the clear favorite here, but don’t count Croatia out. Every tourney needs a potential spoiler, and this year, they could be it. Either way, this promises to be an exciting match.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

Croatia: GK: Dominik Livakovic LB: Joskar Gvadiol CB: Domagoj Vida CB: Dejan Lovren RB: Sime Vrsaljko CDM: Mateo Kovacic CDM: Luka Modric LM: Marcelo Brozovic, CM: Andre Kramaric, RM: Ivan Perisic, ST: Ante Rebic

Spain: Unai Simon (GK), Marcos Llorente (RB), Aymeric Laporte (CB), Pau Torres (CB), Jordi Alba (LB), Rodri (DM), Pedri (CM), Koke (CM), Dani Olmo (LW), Gerard Moreno (ST), Pablo Sarabia (RW)

