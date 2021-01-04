Teen Accused of Beating His Mother to Death in Attack Caught on Video: Police

A 15-year-old boy from McKinney, Texas, has been arrested and charged with murder in the beating death of his mother, police said on Sunday. According to a press release from the McKinney Police Department, the attack was caught on surveillance video installed in the residence.

The teen’s father was the one who called the police department to their home in the 700 block of Donelson Dr. in McKinney shortly after 1 a.m. on January 3, authorities said in the press release. Stacy Ellen Barney, 50, was found dead in the home. “The teen was found in the area following a search,” police said. The 15-year-old has been charged with murder after investigators said, “home surveillance showed him beating his mother to death inside the family home.”

A Lot of Details About the Investigation Have Not Been Made Public at This Time

Because the teen is a juvenile, his name has not been made public. A lot of information about Barney’s death is not known at this time, including a possible motive. Police stated that “this is an ongoing investigation.” McKinney Police Department’s statement continued, “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this extremely difficult time.”

Heavy reached out to the McKinney Police Department for more information but did not immediately hear back.

READ NEXT: Social Media Influencer Set on Fire & Killed by Ex-Husband, Family Says