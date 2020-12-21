Stimulus Check 2 Amount: Who Will Receive a $2,400 Check?

Congress has finally reached an agreement on a bipartisan $908 billion COVID-19 stimulus relief bill. However, who will qualify for the second round of stimulus checks? Who will get up to $2,400?

According to The Washington Post, qualifying Americans would receive $600 stimulus checks. According to the Post, people who earned more than $75,000 in 2019 would receive less money, following the same guidelines as the first round of stimulus checks. Those who earn more than $99,000 wouldn’t receive a stimulus check, the Post reported.

Dependents would also get $600 each, so a family of four would receive $2,400 if they meet income limits, The Post reported, adding that families would get stimulus checks even if one parent is not a citizen. The Post’s details are based on interviews with people in the know; although Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed that an agreement was reached, they haven’t yet released the text of the agreement.

However, CBS News also reported that the agreement includes $600 stimulus checks. CBS reported: “The $600 checks will only go out to individuals making less than $75,000 a year or couples making less than $150,000. Dependents will be receiving $600 this time, rather than $500.”

The age of qualifying dependents is not yet clear, although there was talk before the agreement of including adult dependents this time so that college students qualify.

Here’s what you need to know:

McConnell Promised, ‘More Help Is on the Way’

McConnell promised Americans that more help would be forthcoming.

“BREAKING: As the American people continue battling the coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be on their own,” he wrote on Twitter. “Congress has just reached an agreement. We will pass another rescue package ASAP. More help is on the way.”

The New York Times also reported: “Congress agreed on a stimulus deal that would give $600 checks to Americans and provide funds for small businesses and vaccine distribution.”

The Times reported that the package also includes $300 weekly extra unemployment benefits for 11 weeks.

Schumer Said More Stimulus Relief Is Needed

Schumer made it clear that he wasn’t satisfied with the size of the package. Democrats had previously sought $2.2 trillion in stimulus relief, but Republicans, who control the Senate, balked at that high of a cost.

Of course, the control of the U.S. Senate could be decided by two Georgia runoff elections in January.

“This #COVIDrelief will provide emergency aid to Americans,” Schumer wrote on Twitter on the evening of December 20. “But anyone who thinks this is enough does not know what’s going on in America and has not looked into the eyes of a small business owner, a restaurant owner losing their business. We must do more under President Biden.”

Congressional Democrats have reached an agreement with Republicans and the White House on an emergency coronavirus relief and omnibus package that delivers urgently needed funds to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people. https://t.co/z9uVKPk9TP — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 21, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote on Twitter, “Congressional Democrats have reached an agreement with Republicans and the White House on an emergency coronavirus relief and omnibus package that delivers urgently needed funds to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people.” According to MSN, Pelosi “described the direct payments as “worth up to $600 per adult and child, also ensuring that mixed-status families receive payments.”

