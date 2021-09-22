Survivor Season 41 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

After a year and a half off the air, “Survivor” is back with its 41st season, premiering Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of “Survivor” online for free:
‘Survivor 41’ Preview
“Survivor” returns for its 41st season after quite a long hiatus due to the pandemic. In that time, host Jeff Probst has said they really revamped the show and this is like the “dawn of a new era” of “Survivor.”
The CBS description teases:
After 20 years, “Survivor” launches a new chapter when the Emmy Award-winning series returns on Wednesdays. Stranded in the beautiful islands of Fiji, these 18 determined new castaways will be divided into three tribes of six and will face one of the most dangerous seasons in the history of the show. The series evolves even further when this season introduces fresh elements to the competition that intensifies the battle and tests even the strongest superfan.
The mental and physical challenges force players to choose between personal risk and reward, while still navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The individuals competing are from diverse backgrounds with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast and ultimately be crowned Sole Survivor.
The cast is as follows:
Name: Brad Reese
Age: 50
Hometown: Shawnee, Wyo.
Current Residence: Shawnee, Wyo.
Occupation: Rancher
Name: Danny McCray
Age: 33
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current Residence: Frisco, Texas
Occupation: Ex-NFL player
Name: David Voce
Age: 35
Hometown: Highland, Calif.
Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Neurosurgeon
Name: Deshawn Radden
Age: 26
Hometown: San Bernardino, Calif.
Current Residence: Miami, Fla.
Occupation: Medical student
Name: Eric Abraham
Age: 51
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Current Residence: San Antonio, Texas
Occupation: Cyber security analyst
Name: Erika Casupanan
Age: 32
Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ont.
Current Residence: Toronto, Ont.
Occupation: Communications manager
Name: Evvie Jagoda
Age: 28
Hometown: Westchester, N.Y.
Current Residence: Arlington, Mass.
Occupation: PhD student
Name: Genie Chen
Age: 46
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Current Residence: Portland, Ore.
Occupation: Grocery clerk
Name: Heather Aldret
Age: 52
Hometown: Charleston, S.C.
Current Residence: Charleston, S.C.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Name: Jairus Robinson
Age: 20
Hometown: Oklahoma City, Okla.
Current Residence: Oklahoma City, Okla.
Occupation: College student
Name: Liana Wallace
Age: 20
Hometown: Evanston, Ill.
Current Residence: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: College student
Name: Naseer Muttalif
Age: 37
Hometown: Sri Lanka
Current Residence: Morgan Hill, Calif.
Occupation: Sales manager
Name: Ricard Foyé
Age: 31
Hometown: Lynnwood, Wash.
Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, Wash.
Occupation: Flight attendant
Name: Sara Wilson
Age: 24
Hometown: Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Current Residence: Boston, Mass.
Occupation: Healthcare consultant
Name: Shantel Smith
Age: 34
Hometown: Toronto, Canada
Current Residence: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Pastor
Name: Sydney Segal
Age: 26
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Law student
Name: Tiffany Seely
Age: 47
Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, N.Y.
Current Residence: Plainview, N.Y.
Occupation: Teacher
Name: Xander Hastings
Age: 21
Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.
Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: App developer
“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.