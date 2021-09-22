Survivor Season 41 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

After a year and a half off the air, “Survivor” is back with its 41st season, premiering Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of “Survivor” online for free:

“Survivor” returns for its 41st season after quite a long hiatus due to the pandemic. In that time, host Jeff Probst has said they really revamped the show and this is like the “dawn of a new era” of “Survivor.”

The CBS description teases:

After 20 years, “Survivor” launches a new chapter when the Emmy Award-winning series returns on Wednesdays. Stranded in the beautiful islands of Fiji, these 18 determined new castaways will be divided into three tribes of six and will face one of the most dangerous seasons in the history of the show. The series evolves even further when this season introduces fresh elements to the competition that intensifies the battle and tests even the strongest superfan.

The mental and physical challenges force players to choose between personal risk and reward, while still navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The individuals competing are from diverse backgrounds with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast and ultimately be crowned Sole Survivor.

The cast is as follows:

Name: Brad Reese

Age: 50

Hometown: Shawnee, Wyo.

Current Residence: Shawnee, Wyo.

Occupation: Rancher

Name: Danny McCray

Age: 33

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Residence: Frisco, Texas

Occupation: Ex-NFL player

Name: David Voce

Age: 35

Hometown: Highland, Calif.

Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Neurosurgeon

Name: Deshawn Radden

Age: 26

Hometown: San Bernardino, Calif.

Current Residence: Miami, Fla.

Occupation: Medical student

Name: Eric Abraham

Age: 51

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current Residence: San Antonio, Texas

Occupation: Cyber security analyst

Name: Erika Casupanan

Age: 32

Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ont.

Current Residence: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Communications manager

Name: Evvie Jagoda

Age: 28

Hometown: Westchester, N.Y.

Current Residence: Arlington, Mass.

Occupation: PhD student

Name: Genie Chen

Age: 46

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Current Residence: Portland, Ore.

Occupation: Grocery clerk

Name: Heather Aldret

Age: 52

Hometown: Charleston, S.C.

Current Residence: Charleston, S.C.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Name: Jairus Robinson

Age: 20

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Okla.

Current Residence: Oklahoma City, Okla.

Occupation: College student

Name: Liana Wallace

Age: 20

Hometown: Evanston, Ill.

Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: College student

Name: Naseer Muttalif

Age: 37

Hometown: Sri Lanka

Current Residence: Morgan Hill, Calif.

Occupation: Sales manager

Name: Ricard Foyé

Age: 31

Hometown: Lynnwood, Wash.

Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, Wash.

Occupation: Flight attendant

Name: Sara Wilson

Age: 24

Hometown: Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Current Residence: Boston, Mass.

Occupation: Healthcare consultant

Name: Shantel Smith

Age: 34

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: Pastor

Name: Sydney Segal

Age: 26

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Law student

Name: Tiffany Seely

Age: 47

Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, N.Y.

Current Residence: Plainview, N.Y.

Occupation: Teacher

Name: Xander Hastings

Age: 21

Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.

Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: App developer

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.