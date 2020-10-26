COVID-19 Stimulus Check 2: Why the Senate Going Into Recess Today Makes One Unlikely

The U.S. Senate is scheduled to go into a recess after its Monday, October 26 vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination tot he U.S. Supreme Court. What does that mean for your chances of getting a second stimulus check?

It means you’re highly unlikely to see a second round of checks approved before the November 3 presidential election. After that is anyone’s guess and likely depends on the victor.

Some top Republican senators have made negative comments recently about the changes of a second stimulus relief package before the election. A second round of stimulus checks would likely be included in any such package, but Republicans and Democrats haven’t been able to agree on the overall price tag of a plan, even as they do agree conceptually that another round of direct payments to Americans would be a good idea.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Number 2 Republican in the Senate Says a Relief Plan Probably Won’t Get Passed Before the Election

Senator John Thune, of South Dakota, is number two in Senate leadership, so his opinion holds weight. He now says that there probably isn’t enough time for senators to pass a second stimulus relief package before the presidential election, which arrives on November 3.

The Senate is scheduled to leave town on Monday, October 26, after it votes on the Barrett nomination. It’s unlikely a deal would be struck in the hours before that with Republican and Democratic leaders trading blame over the weekend.

Thune did say he thinks a relief plan could pass “once the dust settles and the smoke clears from the election,” Bloomberg reported.

According to video of an appearance he gave on ABC News, Thune said, “I think right now we’ve had multiple votes in the Senate on a smaller version… the Democrats in the House obviously have a much larger version of this which can not pass in the Senate.”

He added, “We can’t get the votes for the Pelosi version.” He also expressed that it would be difficult, if not impossible, procedurally to pass a relief plan before the election even if both sides could agree. He blamed the “fog of politics.”

Senator Richard Shelby, a Republican who is the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, says, speaking of a second stimulus relief plan, that he doesn’t “see it happening,” at least not before the presidential election, according to Bloomberg.

“At this point in time, Friday before the Monday we’re scheduled to leave, it’d take a colossal get-together, just a huge get-together, to put a stimulus package together, and I don’t see it happening,” said Shelby, according to the news site.

Trump & Pelosi Traded Blame

Trump says it’s Pelosi’s fault, and his treasury secretary agreed. His chief of staff also blamed Pelosi. She blamed Trump.

“Now we’re talking and we’ll see what happens but at this moment I would say that I actually think Nancy would rather wait ‘til after the election,” Trump said, according to Reuters, which added that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, “If she wants to compromise, there will be a deal.”

House Speaker Pelosi on a new stimulus bill: “To do anything, though, that does not crush the virus is really official malfeasance and to crush the virus we just have to follow the science: Testing, tracing, treatment, mask wearing, ventilation, separation, and the rest” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/3CiZj25dPN — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 25, 2020

But Pelosi alleged to CNN that Republicans “keep moving the goal post,” according to The Hill. Chief of Staff for the White House Mark Meadows then went on the same show and accused Pelosi of doing the same.

“We have to act,” the House Speaker said. “To do anything though that does not crush the virus is really official malfeasance. And to crush the virus we just have to follow the science: Testing, tracing, treatment, mask wearing, ventilation, separation, and the rest.”

