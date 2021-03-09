TikTok Bugs Bunny Challenge: What Is It? How Do You Do It?

There’s a new TikTok bug bunny challenge that’s gone viral. What is it? How do you do it?

The term Bugs Bunny relates to a Russian song that uses the phrase. In the challenge, people wear white socks and then bend their legs behind them so that it looks like they have bunny ears. The challenge is performed while lying down on the stomach. They then wiggle their feet so it appears like the bunny ears are moving.

It’s that simple, although there can be a twist at the end. We will get to that in a minute.

According to Dexerto.com, the song being used in the challenge “appears to be a remix of a song called ‘Gucci’ by Russian artists Timati and Egor Kreed, originally released in 2018.” It’s been slowed down for the TikTok challenge, according to the site. Here’s the Bugs Bunny song:

Here’s what you need to know:

Videos of People Doing the Bugs Bunny Challenge Took Off on TikTok

One video of a young woman doing the Bugs Bunny Challenge has gained more than 4 million likes on TikTok. The Russian song plays in slow motion in the background as she raises her feet to make it appear that she has bunny ears.

“This one was actually cute,” a comment writer noted, while another person remarked that some people mistakenly do the challenge with dirty socks on.

Other people noted that this user didn’t do the final piece of the challenge, which we will explain below.

There’s a Risque Twist to the Bugs Bunny Challenge

The challenge can get risque. At the end of the Bugs Bunny Challenge, some people show their behind briefly to the camera, by lifting it up at the end. You can see that version above, but the nudity is blurred out. Sometimes that part of the challenge is performed while clothed.

HITC reports that the Bugs Bonny Challenge has racked up 11 million views.

Here’s an array of people doing the Bugs Bunny Challenge on TikTok.

Here are some of the comments on Twitter about the Bugs Bunny Challenge. The risque aspect of it has drawn some admirers.

“Let’s see how crazy this bugs bunny challenge gets.”

“it would be super disappointing if yall don’t share your bugs bunny challenge.”

“The bugs bunny challenge will soon trend very very soon.”

This bugs bunny challenge on TikTok pic.twitter.com/jQvAx7oxux — DaddyTheFather (@tiggerkings) March 8, 2021

“DAMN I LOVE BUGS BUNNY CHALLENGE.”

“Whoever created the bugs bunny challenge on TikTok needs a international holiday named after them.”

“why my bf told ME what the ‘bugs bunny’ challenge on tik tok is LMAO this mf told ME AB IT?? na sir imma need u to throw the phone away before i throw u away first.”

“Yeah noods are cool but does your girl send you videos of her doing the bugs bunny challenge? I mean mine doesn’t but I don’t have a girl so…Yeah. Anywho how’s y’all’s day going??”

