WATCH: Democrats’ 13-Minute Capitol Riot Video at Trump Impeachment

Democrats’ got President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial off to a start with a more than 13-minute video of footage from the Capitol riots. The video splices together footage from the riots with damage inside the Capitol and fights with police officers.

According to CNN, the impeachment trial’s first day also included lengthy debates about the constitutionality of impeaching a president who has already left office. Some GOP senators said nothing will change their minds – they don’t think it’s constitutional. “I think the constitutional defects of this – both in the House and the Senate are overwhelming. .. You don’t have to be Judge Judy to see the constitutional defects,” Sen. John Kennedy told CNN.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Starts With Scenes of Trump Speaking

The video opens with clips of Trump speaking at a rally before the Capitol riots broke out. The Democrats’ impeachment video obviously leaves a lot of Trump’s January 6 speech out; you can read a full transcript of everything the president said here.

“Today I will lay out just some of the evidence proving that we won this election, and we won it by a landslide. This was not a close election, … and after this we’re going to walk down, and I’ll be there with you, we’re going to walk down we’re going to walk down to the Capitol,” the president says in the video.

Video then showed “a wave of supporters” marching to the Capitol.

The video spliced parts of Trump’s speech into the scenes showing the people marching to the Capitol. People pushed against barricades and fought with police officers at the Capitol steps before breaking through. Dozens of officers were injured in the melee, and one officer lost his life later, although what caused his death remains unclear.

You then see the vice president, Mike Pence, in the Capitol, Senate chambers.

“Take the building,” people shout outside. “There’s more coming.”

Members take their seats and Trump continued his speech. “When you catch somebody in a fraud you’[re allowed to go by very different rules, so I hope Mike has the courage to do what he has to do,” he says in the clip spliced into the Democrats’ video.

It then switches back to rioters.

“Talking about you Pence,” a video of rioters says.

“if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

Rioters Breached the Capitol & Swore & Fought With Police

Rioters yelled “f*** you DC police” in the video.

Trump ended his speech and said “we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania avenue and were going to the Capitol and we’re going to try and give our Republicans…the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”

Video then showed Trump supporters fighting with officers.

“We’re debating a step that has never been taken in American history. President Trump claims the election was stolen,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is seen saying in a clip.

A Trump supporter is then seen shouting.

“Trump’s mob breaches two barriers,” says the video, and rioters head toward the Capitol, shouting “our house.”

They re seen pulling aside barricades, and one man has a hangman’s noose.

“F*** you, police” people say as they are at the capitol door.

They kick and walk over barricades. “Trump’s mob breaches the Capitol,” says the video.

The video says Vice President Pence was ushered from the Senate Floor and Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman diverted the “mob away” from Senators and the vice president.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, is shown speaking as senators are told protestors “are in the building.”

You see the crowd on the lawn, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is ushered out of the House floor.

Protesters are seen in the Capitol shouting “stop the steal.”

People shout “treason”

Trump then sent out a tweet criticizing Pence.

“Traitor Pence” people shout.

A person with a megaphone says inside the Capitol that people should “defend the Constitution” and people shout “stop the steal.” Representatives evacuate the floor of the House.

“They’re leaving,” someone says.””Break it down,” people shout.

Video shows people breaking windows inside the Capitol building.

That’s right before Ashli Babbitt, a protester is shot and killed by a Capitol police officer. You do see a few seconds of that shooting in the video. More destruction inside the Capitol is shown. “Where the f*** are they,” someone shouts.

A man is seen looking through documents saying “there has to be something in here we can use against these scumbags.”

“No Trump, no peace,” people shout. They are seen holding a police officer’s riot shield aloft.

“We need fresh patriots to the front,” a man says and pepper spray is deployed as people shout, “traitor” and try to pull the helmet off a police officer. An officer cries out as he is being pressed against a door by the mob.

“Fight for Trump,” people say.

Two hours after that, Trump tweeted a video. In that video he spoke about a “fraudulent election” and said “we can’t play into the hands of these people… so go home. We love you. You’re very special.”

He said to go home in peace but added, “I know how you feel.”

