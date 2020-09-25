How Many Attended Trump’s Jacksonville Rally? See Florida Crowd Size Photos

President Donald Trump led a “Great American Comeback” event on Thursday, September 24. Here’s a look at how many people attended the Jacksonville, Florida, rally, along with crowd size photos.

Thousands Were at the Packed Rally & Local News Said the Venue Could Hold up to 15,000

The rally took place at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida. According to Kailey Tracy of First Coast News, there were a few thousand people in line waiting to get into the rally a couple of hours before it began.

The line here has grown to a few thousand people at least waiting to get into the @POTUS rally at 7 pm. This time lapse doesn’t even show the entire crowd waiting @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/5mU8xJpmLR — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) September 24, 2020

The venue holds 15,000, First Coast News confirmed. It’s not known if that many actually attended the event, but there were thousands there, First Coast reported, and the venue seemed packed. However, Tampa Bay Times also put the number of attendees at “several thousand.”

The photo below shows you how packed the venue was on Thursday night, with few empty seats remaining.

This photo from Christy Turner of CBS 47 gives a view of the venue from the press box.

The doors opened at 4 p.m., but people were lining up early in the morning already, Actions News Jax reported. Here’s a video showing the long line of people waiting to get into the venue earlier in the day.

Quick timelapse of the long line of President Donald Trump supporters waiting to get in for the campaign rally. The line goes even further. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/G1kAWYJO8y — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) September 24, 2020

One supporter camped out for 48 hours before the rally to get a seat.

Donald Trump supporter camps out for 48 hours before rally to see the president https://t.co/JKI86ixOr2 — Alicia Tarancon (@AliciaANJax) September 24, 2020

Attendees were required to get their temperature checked. However, The Florida Times Union reported that chairs were close together and there was little social distancing. Masks were not required and only a few people wore them, although everyone was given a mask when they arrived. Jacksonville officials told the Times Union that because the event is outdoors, no COVID-19 ordinances were being violated by not social distancing during the rally.

Here’s another video of the crowd. In this video, the group was waiting for the President to arrive.

During his speech, Trump talked about moving the American embassy to Jerusalem, and his statement was greeted with applause. He also mentioned that his advisors had told him to soften phrases like “law and order,” but he wasn’t going to do so because “Democrat-run states are a disaster.” He also promised to “hire more police” while increasing punishments on people who attack law enforcement.

Trump also said that Joe Biden was not going to release a list of possible Supreme court picks because “if he puts an extremist into that position, he loses everything that’s like normal. If he goes the other way, he loses the left.”

Trump also told the crowd that he would like to get back to normal life. Here’s another look at the crowd from two different angles, right after Air Force One touched down.

I’m at Cecil Airport where Air Force One just touched down for President Trump’s airport rally. So far, Mayor Curry, Rep Gaetz and Gov DeSantis have spoken, adopting particularly pugilistic tones. pic.twitter.com/uQqGbIWuWN — Andrew Pantazi (@apantazi) September 24, 2020

During his speech, the crowd yelled “we love you!” at Trump when he talked about how he “had such a nice life before doing this.” Trump also promised to put an astronaut on Mars.

Trump ended his rally with the same phrasing he typically uses: “We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again.”

Trump has a number of future events scheduled. He’s hosting an event in Middletown, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern at AvFlight Harrisburg.