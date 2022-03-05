How to Watch UFC 272 on TV, Roku, Firestick & Other Devices

Buy UFC 272

Welterweight contenders Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal headline a packed card at UFC 272 from Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In the US, the UFC 272 PPV main card (10 p.m. ET start time) is available exclusively through ESPN+. There are some different pricing options, so here’s a rundown of all the different ways to buy the PPV and then how to watch UFC 272 live on your TV or a variety of different devices:

How to Buy UFC 272 PPV

You can buy a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($69.99 value) and the UFC 272 PPV ($74.99 value) for $99.98. That’s work out to savings of $45 or about 31 percent:

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($6.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 272 PPV by itself for $74.99 right here:

Additionally, if you only have ESPN+, there is also the option to upgrade to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) and purchase the PPV for a total $88.98:

How to Watch UFC 272

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 272 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 272 Preview

Some expert trash talk has preceded UFC 272, but Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will be able to put their heated rivalry to rest after they battle out in the octagon on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“It’s so amazing that I’m gonna get to punch this guy in the face. And I really don’t like this guy. And I’m gonna get paid for it; a big amount of money,” Masvidal said. “And I can’t wait to just expose him once again to the world. He’s a charlatan.”

Masvidal is the underdog but has the support of a prominent UFC name in Sean O’Malley, who thinks he can go to work against Covington.

“I’m just kind of getting a gut feeling right now – Masvidal could definitely piece up Colby. If he shuts down the striking or shuts down the takedowns – Colby brings an insane pace, but Masvidal – This is gonna be such a sick fight.”

During the weigh-ins, Masvidal seemed to indicate that he believes Covington is nursing a knee injury, which has not been disclosed.

“What happened to your knee huh? What happened to your knee? You got cortisone for your knee? Huh? You got cortisone on your knee, is that true? You get cortisone.” Masvidal said while pointing at Covington’s right leg.

The co-main event sees legend Rafael dos Anjos taking on Renato Moicano, who stepped in on short notice. Moicano has won his last two bouts, both by submission. Rapidly rising contender Islam Makhachev was close to taking the fight, but it didn’t go through.

“I thought we had it done,” UFC president Dana White said in an interview with Barstool Sports. “When I went to bed one of the nights there, I thought it was done. Woke up the next morning and found out (Makhachev) turned it down.

“The best fight that we could possibly make would’ve been him and Islam. RDA vs. Islam. Islam turns down the fight, ‘What’s the best fight you could make?’ Moicano… I love the Dariush fight. Since he turned down this fight we’re going to remake the Dariush fight. Dying to see that fight. And then (if) he gets through Dariush, it’s very interesting.”

Full UFC 272 Card

Colby Covington -330 vs. Jorge Masvidal +260, welterweights

Rafael dos Anjos -180 vs. Renato Moicano +155, 160-pound catchweights

Bryce Mitchell -155 vs. Edson Barboza +130, featherweights

Kevin Holland -340 vs. Alex Oliveira +270, welterweights

Serghei Spivac -195 vs. Greg Hardy +165, heavyweights

Marina Rodriguez -270 vs. Yan Xiaonan +220, women’s strawweights

Mariya Agapova -180 vs. Maryna Moroz +155, women’s flyweights

Jalin Turner -155 vs. Jamie Mullarkey +130, lightweights

Kennedy Nzechukwu -140 vs. Nicolae Negumereanu +120, light heavyweights

Tagir Ulanbekov -230 vs. Tim Elliott +190, flyweights

Umar Nurmagomedov -800 vs. Brian Kelleher +550, bantamweights

Devonte Smith -150 vs. L’udovit Klein +125, lightweights

Dustin Jacoby -200 vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk +170, light heavyweights