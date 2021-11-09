How to Watch Tennessee vs UT Martin Basketball Live Online

Eighteenth-ranked Tennessee looks to start its season strong against in-state foe Tennesse-Martin on Tuesday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UT Martin vs Tennessee online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

UT Martin vs Tennessee Preview

Tennessee looks to improve on its 18-9 record from last season, which begins with UT Martin on Tuesday.

The Vols have a 4-0 record all-time against UT Martin, and the matchups haven’t been close. The exception came in 2010 when the Vols squeaked by 68-62, the last time the two programs met.

Tennessee returns senior forward John Fulkerson, who saw his season end with facial injuries and a concussion during the SEC Tournament. Fulkerson may not play in the opener due to a fractured thumb according to UTSports.com.

Senior guard Victor Bailey Jr. will look to alleviate the departure of top scorers Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer to the NBA. Bailey averaged 10.9 points, two rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 24.8 minutes per game last season.

Vols true freshman Kennedy Chandler and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield looked promising in their first outings during exhibition play. Chandler scored 21 points, and Huntley-Hatfield added 15 in the Vols’ exhibition win over Division II Lenoir-Rhyne.

UT Martin comes into Tuesday’s game with a completely new look and head coach after an 8-16 season in 2020-2021. Ryan Ridder took the helm for the Skyhawks after four seasons at Bethune-Cookman. Of the 55 new coaches in Division I, he acquired the biggest program rebuild around — literally from scratch.

The Skyhawks didn’t return any players, the only Division I program to do that according to UTSports.com. Ridder rebuilt its roster with five true freshmen and nine transfers.

“We probably did as many Zooms as anybody in the country,” Ridder said per UTMSports.com. “The biggest challenge at that time when we were putting our roster together was that there was still no face-to-face recruiting.”

“We watched as many videos as we could, we talked to people we trust, we looked at statistics and watched synergy,” Ridder added. “We found an unbelievably fun group of guys who are built the right way — they’re accountable, they want to be coached, they are great ambassadors to the community and they are trying to excel at every area in life — not just basketball. We have 21 people who are working towards a common goal every day — building a special program at UT Martin.”

The Vols will look to take advantage of a mid-major team that’s just learning each other in Tuesday’s opener. UT Martin landed only one transfer from a Power Five conference but has experience with seven other players from mid-major schools.

David Didenko played at Georgia Tech and South Alabama prior. Mikel Henderson, K.J. Simon, Bernie Andre, Josh Endicott, and K.K. Curry all came over from mid-major programs. Chris Nix played at Columbia State Community College last season.