Uvalde Video May Show Salvador Ramos at Shooting Scene

A video posted on Facebook appears to show gunman Salvador Ramos as he entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

You can see the video later in this article.

Ramos, 18, was the mass shooter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 14 students and a teacher dead, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott confirmed that Ramos shot and killed 15 people – 14 students and a teacher.

The victims have not yet been named.

“The shooter is no longer alive,” Abbott said in a news conference. “The shooter was Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde.” The mass shooting occurred around noon on May 24, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video May Show the Gunman Entering the Elementary School

This video from the scene emerged on Facebook. Some believe it shows the gunman entering the school. “What my girls just sent me this is at Robb. Prayers for the kids and staff,” wrote Elsa G. Ruiz, who shared the video on Facebook.

Videos emerged of people running out of the school. Videos also captured the heavy law enforcement response to the elementary school shooting.

In a news conference, Police Chief Pete Arredondo said that it’s believed Ramos acted alone. He said that the first reports came in at about 11:30 a.m., calling it a “mass casualty incident.”

He said the murdered students were in grades 2, 3, and 4. Arredondo is chief for Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. Uvalde is located about 85 miles from San Antonio, Texas.

Ramos entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, the governor said.

“Mr. Ramos, the shooter, he himself is deceased, and it is believed that responding officers killed him. Two responding officers were struck by rounds but have no serious injuries,” Abbott said on May 24, 2022. Abbott said the gunman was an U.S. citizen.

The motive is under investigation.

President Joe Biden will speak about the school shooting later this evening and was briefed on it, his press secretary said. “His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House,” she tweeted.

The Suspect May Have Shot His Grandmother First

The suspect may have shot his grandmother before he went into the school, the governor revealed. Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School, according to Abbott.

“It is being reported that the subject shot his grandmother right before he went into the school. I have no further information about the connection between those two shootings,” the governor said in the news conference.

ABC News reported that the gunfire occurred inside the school, debunking early reports that the shooting occurred outside. Abbott said the gunman abandoned his car before entering the school and opening fire.

Update on the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde: at University Hospital, one patient, a 66-year-old woman, is in critical condition. We do not yet have a condition to report on the child. — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) May 24, 2022

Authorities are “exploring his connection to the school” and “are working with a name and scouring social media,” ABC News reported.

An Instagram page that may show the shooter emerged. You can learn more about it here. That page shows selfies and pictures of guns.

