Walmart Calls Sen. Josh Hawley a ‘Sore Loser’ in Quickly Deleted Tweet

Walmart’s official Twitter account told Sen. Josh Hawley that he was a “sore loser” in response to one of his tweets on Wednesday, December 30. Hawley had tweeted that he was going to object when Congress counts the Electoral College votes on January 6. Walmart has since deleted the tweet.

Walmart Deleted a Tweet Calling Hawley a ‘Sore Loser’

Keith Edwards, senior digital advisor for Jon Ossoff, took a screenshot of the tweet and shared it on Twitter before it was deleted. Democrat Ossoff is in a runoff for Senator in Georgia against Republican Sen. David Perdue.

Edwards wrote: “This will certainly be deleted. But for a brief moment in time, Walmart was in The Resistance.”

This will certainly be deleted. But for a brief moment in time, Walmart was in The Resistance. pic.twitter.com/Xal3bf0F69 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) December 30, 2020

Hawley had shared a statement on how he was going to object during the electoral college certification process on January 6, writing: “Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf.”

Walmart replied: “Go ahead. Get your 2 hour debate. #soreloser.”

Edwards later added on Twitter: “As someone who has managed multiple high profile accounts, this is my greatest fear.”

As someone who has managed multiple high profile accounts, this is my greatest fear. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) December 30, 2020

On Twitter, another person wrote: “For a second, Walmart was the voice of reason. WALMART! Think abt that…”

Honestly, I really thought there would be more Senators trying this shit, but for a second, Walmart was the voice of reason…WALMART! Think abt that… pic.twitter.com/NfsPwGfOu6 — 🩺🥂sassenach 🥁💛🐝 (@omwill3) December 30, 2020

Walmart hasn’t made an official statement about the tweet as of the time of publication.

Others also commented on the tweet. Bobby J. Nicholas III wrote: “Even Walmart is fed up with Josh Hawley and the GOP.”

Even Walmart is fed up with Josh Hawley and the GOP pic.twitter.com/rITqfzo3p8 — Bobby J. Nicholas III (@HeyHeyBobbyJ) December 30, 2020

Lachlan Markay of The Daily Beast also got a screenshot of the exchange and evidence that the tweet was quickly deleted.

He then added: “The funniest replies to tweets like this are always something about an intern getting fired. Just a hunch, but I have to imagine the world’s largest company does not give interns the keys to its social media accounts.”

The funniest replies to tweets like this are always something about an intern getting fired. Just a hunch, but I have to imagine the world's largest company does not give interns the keys to its social media accounts. — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 30, 2020

Others are asking Walmart not to fire whoever made the mistake. Jason Keath wrote: “Dear @Walmart, please don’t fire the person who made this mistake. Just take a deep breath and review your account access policies. And, if you really want to lean in, post some #soreloser merch w/ proceeds to Josh Hawley‘s favorite charity.”

Dear @Walmart, please don't fire the person who made this mistake. Just take a deep breath and review your account access policies. And, if you really want to lean in, post some #soreloser merch w/ proceeds to Josh Hawley's favorite charity. — Jason Keath (@jasonkeath) December 30, 2020

Hawley Plans to Object When Congress Counts the Electoral College Votes on January 6

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Hawley announced that he is going to object when Congress meets to count the Electoral College votes on January 6, CNN reported. Hawley said he was objecting because some states didn’t follow their own state election laws.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked Senate Republicans not to join House Republicans who plan to object, CNN reported.

If both a House and Senate lawmaker object on January 6 during the joint session of Congress, then the two chambers must debate for two hours and then vote on whether the objection should be sustained, CNN reported. Rep. Mo Brooks said he will object too, NPR reported.

Biden’s win will still ultimately be certified after the debate, NPR reported. In order for an objection to success, the Senate and House must both agree to it with a simple majority. Since the Democrats hold a majority in the House, this is unlikely to happen.

