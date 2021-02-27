How to Watch Canelo vs Yildirim Fight on Roku

Buy Canelo vs Yildirim

Saul Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring as a massive favorite to defend his WBA, WBC and The Ring super middleweight titles against challenger Avni Yildirim on Saturday.

The fight card starts at 8 p.m. ET, with Canelo vs Yildirim set to begin around 11 p.m. ET.

The PPV costs $49.99 through traditional cable TV providers, but the better way to watch is through the DAZN streaming service (available in USA, Canada, Germany, Spain, Italy and many other countries). Not only is it cheaper to watch through DAZN ($19.99 for a one-month subscription), but you can also watch on any number of streaming devices, including your Roku device.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to watch Canelo vs Yildirim and all the fights on your Roku streaming stick or Roku TV:

How to Watch Canelo vs Yildirim on Roku

Note: Canelo vs Yildirim is included in your subscription to DAZN, which costs $19.99 for one month or $99.99 for a year. There’s no extra PPV fee or anything

1) Sign up for DAZN 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the DAZN channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the DAZN channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “DAZN” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the DAZN channel 7) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for DAZN 8) Select Canelo vs Yildirim to start watching

What Other Fights are on DAZN?

This isn’t a comprehensive list of all fights and events on DAZN, but rather the biggest upcoming bouts you’ll be able to watch if you sign up for a month of DAZN:

Date Event Sat, Feb. 27 Parker vs Fa Sat, Mar. 13 Estrada vs Chocolatito Sat, Mar. 20 Okolie vs Glowacki Sat, Mar. 27 Povetkin vs Whyte Fri, Apr. 9 Benn vs Vargas

Where Else Can You Watch Canelo vs Yildirim?

If you don’t want to watch on your Roku, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the DAZN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

LG Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Vizio TV

Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S

PlayStation 4 or 5

iPhone or iPad

Android Phone or Tablet

Amazon Fire Tablet

Canelo vs Yildirim Preview

If the odds are to be believed, Avni Yildirim stands no chance on Saturday against Saul Canelo Alvarez. The line for Alvarez is a high as -5,000 at some sportsbooks, meaning you’d have to bet $5,000 to win just $100.

But despite being the big favorite, Alvarez is not underestimating his opponent.

“None of that [is happening], I do feel superior and I am superior to Yildirim,” Alvarez said. “But I’m training like it’s my biggest fight and I’m not underestimating him at all. I know this is boxing and one punch can change everything. It’s not in me to underestimate anyone.”

Alvarez is unbeaten in his last 13 scraps, the lone blemish being a draw against Gennadiy Golovkin back in 2017. He’s won his last five fights, two of those by knockout. Still, he has respect for Yildirim, who is 21-2 in his boxing career.

“I’m not going to deny the favoritism [for me], but boxing is very complicated and I do think Yildirim will be a good opponent,'” Canelo said. “He’s a good boxer and I think we’re going to make an exciting fight for the audience who are going to attend the event that night and for those who will follow the fight on television.”

While it might now be the biggest draw because of his opponent, the fight is another step towards legendary status for Canelo.

“I like challenges, I like big challenges. I like to make history and I like to fight the best,” Alvarez said, per CBS Sports. “I like the history that I’m making. As one of the best, that’s how I want people to remember me. At the end of my career, my numbers will speak for themselves and people will see what I did.

“I will be among the best and will be making my story. I’m not trying to be like anyone else, I’m just trying to be like myself and make my own story.”

Yildirim has not fought since 2019, which was a loss to Anthony Dirrell for the vacant WBC 168-pound title. He’s facing Alvarez as the WBC mandatory challenger.

However, Yildirim is a completely different fighter now, per his trainer, Joel Diaz.

“He’s a completely different fighter. I said to him, ‘You are a physically stronger guy than Dirrell but you had no defense,’” Diaz told SB Nation. “That’s why they called him ‘Mr. Robot,’ but there’s no robot in him now, I can tell you.

“I made a complete transformation because I dedicated time to him. The COVID situation helped him in a way because there was nothing to do, there were no fights, so just to keep him busy we would go to the gym and work on technique and making him a better fighter.”