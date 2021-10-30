Where to Watch Columbia vs Yale Football 2021

The Columbia Lions (5-1, 2-1 Ivy League) will visit the Yale Bulldogs (3-3, 2-1 Ivy League) at the Yale Bowl on Saturday, October 30.

Columbia vs Yale Preview

The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-28 win over Penn last weekend. Yale QB Nolan Grooms completed 18 of 27 passes for 283 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the win. The dual-threat quarterback also led the team in rushing, netting 113 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.

Yale is averaging 24.7 points a game on offense, while allowing 18.3 points a game on defense through its first six games, and it will be going up against a red hot Columbia team that has been doing it with defense, scoring just over 23 points a game and allowing 16.0 points on defense.

“Our opponent this week is the best team we’ve played on our schedule so far,” Yale head coach Tony Reno said about the Lions, via The Yale Daily News. “Overall, really good in all three phases. They’re coming off a shutout of a very good team in our league on the road. There’s really not a lot of weaknesses in what they do, but we’ve got to just worry about ourselves and prepare well and get ourselves ready to be the best versions of Yale football in 2021.”

Columbia has won three in a row, most recently shutting out a very good Dartmouth team, 19-0, last weekend. Quarterback Joe Green went 14 of 22 for 98 yards and a score in the win.

“The momentum we’ve been playing with, I know defensively, we have players in all positions that can get it done and backups, too,” Columbia safety Ben Mathiasmeier said. “So it’s just a matter of fact going out there executing our game plans and just playing to our best ability. We have a lot of momentum right now. I think we have rhythm on defense also, which is huge. And that should carry over into Yale.”

“We’ve established an identity of who we want to be,” Columbia head coach Al Bagnoli added. “We have to play to that identity, but at the same time, we have to improve in a lot of areas.”

Yale holds a 74-22-2 advantage in the all-time series, but Columbia has won seven of the last 10 games against the Yalies.