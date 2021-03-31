How to Watch Mariners Games Online Without Cable 2021

The Seattle Mariners are still likely a year away from threatening their postseason drought, but with an alluring collection of young talent–led by 2020 Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis and 2021 ROY candidate Jarred Kelenic–they should still be very fun to watch this season.

In 2021, Mariners games will be locally televised on Root Sports Northwest, while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on Root), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Mariners game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV is the only streaming service that includes Root Sports Northwest, so if you live in-market, this is the only way to watch every Mariners game live online without cable.

There are four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while Root Sports Northwest and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Mariners game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market M’s games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Mariners games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Cubs games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Mariners games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many M’s games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Mariners 2021 Season Preview

Seattle has a solid core of talented young players to build around, and they may finally start making some noise this season. Ty France came over in a mid-season trade from the San Diego Padres last year and finished with a .309 batting average in 2020, so he’ll be one to watch, as will centerfielder Kyle Lewis, who took home the hardware for the A.L. rookie of the year last season. Lewis tied for a team-high 52 hits, and he led the team in runs (37) walks (34) and home runs (11).

Lewis has been dealing with a knee injury during spring training, however, and his status for opening day remains in question.

“We’ll see how Kyle is coming along and progressing,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said this week. “I’m very hopeful that he can be available for us on opening night. But if he’s not, we’ll adjust. We need to play the long game on this. I know we get all excited about April 1 and opening night and what it means to our team, but we have 161 games to play after that. So just trying to rush back for one night, we’re not going to do that.”

Another young bat that could be starting to come alive at the right time for Seattle is that of first baseman Evan White, who hit .179 last year in 54 games. While his average is currently teetering around .222, he’s also leading the team in RBIs so far during spring training (16).

“Evan’s got big-time power, it’s just the consistency of getting to his pitch and getting it in play,” Servais said, per CBS Sports. “You’re starting to see the timing and confidence coming together here.”

Here’s a look at the projected lineup for Seattle this year via Athlon Sports:

SS J.P. Crawford (L)

RF Mitch Haniger (R)

3B Kyle Seager (L)

CF Kyle Lewis (R)

C Tom Murphy (R)

DH Ty France (R)

LF Jarred Kelenic (L)

1B Evan White (R)

2B Dylan Moore (R)

Bench: Shed Long Jr. (L), Luis Torrens (R), Sam Haggerty (S), Jake Fraley (L).

Projected Starting Rotation: LHP Marco Gonzales, LHP James Paxton, LHP Yusei Kikuchi, LHP Justus Sheffield, RHP Chris Flexen, RHP Justin Dunn.

Bullpen: RHP Rafael Montero (closer), RHP Keynan Middleton, RHP Kendall Graveman, RHP Brandon Brennan, RHP Erik Swanson, RHP Yohan Ramirez, RHP Anthony Misiewicz.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.